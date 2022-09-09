Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs

The baby born to Hussan Ara , a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi , in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

When the doctors realized the rarity of the baby’s condition, they shifted it to a better hospital for specialist supervision. The mother, Hussan , has heart problems, and because of this, she underwent treatment in the hospital after the delivery.

According to the doctor , the newborn baby was underdeveloped and weighed just over 2 lbs - which is abnormally low for a newborn baby. The baby had proper formation in the upper body , unlike its legs, which were fused. Its head was a little bigger than normal.

They say that the baby suffers from a rare condition called Mermaid Syndrome, or Sirenomelia , in which the infant has a mermaid-like tail instead of legs. It's the result of the underdevelopment of legs and their fusion . This condition affects around 0.8 to 1 in every 100,000 births.

One of the doctors shared that this abnormality could be due to improper nutrition and blood circulation. Usually, such babies don’t survive once it's outside the mother’s body, but this infant was alive. So the doctors have ensured that it got proper care .