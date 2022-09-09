Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkRxj_0hoPFNs700
Photo by Lisa Fotios

The baby born to Hussan Ara, a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi, in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

When the doctors realized the rarity of the baby’s condition, they shifted it to a better hospital for specialist supervision. The mother, Hussan, has heart problems, and because of this, she underwent treatment in the hospital after the delivery.

According to the doctor, the newborn baby was underdeveloped and weighed just over 2 lbs - which is abnormally low for a newborn baby. The baby had proper formation in the upper body, unlike its legs, which were fused. Its head was a little bigger than normal.

They say that the baby suffers from a rare condition called Mermaid Syndrome, or Sirenomelia, in which the infant has a mermaid-like tail instead of legs. It's the result of the underdevelopment of legs and their fusion. This condition affects around 0.8 to 1 in every 100,000 births.

One of the doctors shared that this abnormality could be due to improper nutrition and blood circulation. Usually, such babies don’t survive once it's outside the mother’s body, but this infant was alive. So the doctors have ensured that it got proper care.

However, this is not the first mermaid syndrome reported in India. Last year, a woman from Uttar Pradesh, a northern state in India, gave birth to a mermaid baby. Unfortunately, the baby survived only for around ten minutes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Viral# Baby# Mermaid Syndrome

Comments / 285

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
53706 followers

More from Maya Devi

"I’m like king Solomon," says a man with 15 wives and 107 children while expressing his desire to marry again

A 61-year-old historian from Kenya is famous because he has fifteen wives and 107 children. He has confessed in an interview that he wishes to marry again and have more wives. The household is huge and is almost like a small neighborhood. They use more than ten loaves of bread each morning for breakfast.

Read full story

Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident

In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.

Read full story
20 comments

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.

Read full story
116 comments

19-year-old mom gives birth to twins with different biological dads

A Brazilian woman from southwest Goiás gave birth to twin babies that have different biological dads. This is an extremely rare incident and has been reported only around 20 times in the world before.

Read full story
500 comments

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.

Read full story
1342 comments

Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father

Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.

Read full story
1764 comments

Janus, the world’s oldest two-headed turtle, creates a world record

The Geneva Natural History Museum in Switzerland celebrated the 25th birthday of a special two-headed tortoise, Janus, on 3rd September and created a world record. He will become the world's oldest two-headed or bicephalic tortoise.

Read full story
14 comments
Alcolu, SC

The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years

George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.

Read full story
1582 comments

Man marries goat with the sole intention of going viral

The video of an Indonesian man marrying a goat went viral on the internet for the wrong reason. When he received outrage from different corners of the world, he shared that it was all an act to become famous.

Read full story
110 comments

Meet Walter, a 100-year-old man, who worked with the same company for over 84 years

A Brazilian man, Walter Orthmann, has worked for the same company for 84 years, setting a world record. Walter has worked for the textile company, ReneauxView, officially known as Industrias Reneaux S.A., in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He turned 100 on 19th April 2022 and was awarded a Guinness World Record for working with a company for the longest period of time.

Read full story
84 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida

Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel, the deadliest tree in the world (The Guinness Book of World Records).

Read full story
72 comments

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.

Read full story
335 comments

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.

Read full story
716 comments

Video of unique zoo which locks humans in cages and lets animals roam outside goes viral

Under normal circumstances, animals are kept inside cages, and humans are visitors. But an unbelievable video has been doing rounds on social media where the role seems to be reversed.

Read full story
16 comments

Video of smoking elephant puzzled experts and went viral

Nature never ceases to amuse us. One such video has surfaced on Facebook and went viral. It shows a wild elephant in a forest in Southern India seemingly enjoying blowing plumes of smoke from the ash left from a fire. It has left wildlife experts around the worldbaffled.

Read full story
207 comments

Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman

Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.

Read full story
56 comments

Miracle goat baby with 8 legs and 2 hips became a sensation

A baby goat with eight legs and two hips was born on July 16th, 2021, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India. Soon after the goat baby was born, the news of the birth of the bizarre creature spread, and villagers gathered to witness the miracle.

Read full story
2 comments

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.

Read full story
229 comments

Video of a mother giving birth to son in the Pacific Ocean without medical assistance goes viral

A US woman gave birth to her son in the waves of the Pacific Ocean through free birthing, which involves giving birth without any medical assistance. This incident has created quite a splash online after she posted videos of the birthing process in the ocean.

Read full story
291 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy