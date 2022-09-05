Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnFWV_0hienmIx00
Photo by Pixabay

Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.

Patty believes she can conceive again as she is very fertile and trusts God. She told the Mirror, “We always wanted a big family but never thought God would bless us this much.”

They are planning to continue with the tradition and name their 17th child Carter if it's a boy and Clair if it's a girl. Her last baby, Clayton, was born in May the last year, which was her toughest pregnancy. But she said that the birth was a blessing from God.

According to Fabulous Magazine, Patty told them that she has been pregnant for 14 years and feels blessed, happy, and excited to be chosen to have her 17th baby. She also told the Mirror that she and Carlos were doing God’s will. They pray to God to grow their family more if that’s what he wants.

Patty hopes that she will be able to grow her family to 20 children. She wants three more boys so that the number of girls and boys is even in her large family.

Patty lives in the state of North Carolina in the US and runs a commercial cleaning company with her husband for a living. The couple gets intimate every day and refuses to use contraception.

