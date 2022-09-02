The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years

George Stinney Jr. , a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era .

After 70 years, in 2014, the little boy was proven innocent .

Knowing George Stinney Jr.

George Stinney Jr. lived in the segregated mill town of Alcolu in South Carolina, where black people and white people were separated by railroads. He lived with his four siblings , a few of whom are still alive, and his parents in a three-bedroom house. He was a 7th-grade student in the Alcolu’s School for black children.

The Murder Of Betty June Binnicker And Mary Emma Thames

The bodies of Betty June Binnicker (11 years old) and Mary Emma Thames (8 years old) were found in the ‘black side’ of Alcolu with fractured skulls a day after they went missing. The police arrested little George when they learned that he had seen the girls the day they went missing.

George’s parents weren’t allowed to visit him after he was arrested, and the police claimed he agreed to have committed the crime, although there was no physical evidence . The 14-year-old boy was later convicted in less than 10 minutes by a jury of 12, all white men.

On June 16, 1944, George was executed. Since he was short and of small stature, the guards made him sit on a telephone directory to strap him properly to the chair.

In short, George was charged with capital murder, tried, convicted, and executed by the state in 83 days .

Proving Geroge Stinney Jr.'s Innocent

A local historian George Frierson noticed that the girls weren’t murdered where they were found as there was no evidence of blood surrounding the body. He said those girls were beaten , so there would be a lot of blood. Also, since George was a small boy, he couldn’t have carried those girls to plant their bodies elsewhere.

This attracted the attention of two white lawyers, Steve McKenzie and Matt Burgess, who appeared for the Stinney family. They presented new evidence along with George’s siblings' sworn statements that they were with him the day the girls went missing. Also, Wilford Johnny Hunter testified that Geoge had told him that he was forced to confess .

Aime , George’s sister, recollected how they met the girls. According to her, she remembers the details clearly because white people didn’t come to their side. The girls had asked them where they could find maypops, a kind of fruit. Since they didn’t know the answer , they said no, and the girls left.