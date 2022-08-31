Meet Walter, a 100-year-old man, who worked with the same company for over 84 years

A Brazilian man , Walter Orthmann, has worked for the same company for 84 years, setting a world record. Walter has worked for the textile company, ReneauxView , officially known as Industrias Reneaux S.A., in Santa Catarina , Brazil. He turned 100 on 19th April 2022 and was awarded a Guinness World Record for working with a company for the longest period of time.

Walter started working in ReneauxView in January 1938, when he was 15 years old, to support his family as they were going through a financial crisis. He was the oldest of five sons , and his mother took him to find a job at 14.

He applied for a job in the weaving mill where his mother worked and started working as a shipping assistant because of his proficiency in German . Soon, he was promoted to assistant clerk, head of invoicing, and head of sales.

In 1978, Walter thought he would be asked to resign . But the President of the company asked him to stay after seeing his impeccable sales record.

He told the Guinness World Records that he had a passion for work and that most people who retired lost their will to live. His best career advice is to find a good employer and follow one’s passion.

Guinness said that Walter has seen many things in the company change and understands that the most important part of the business is to be up-to-date and to adapt to different contexts.