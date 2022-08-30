The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida

Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel , the deadliest tree in the world ( The Guinness Book of World Records ).

On the outside, a Manchineel tree looks like a ‘typical’ tree, offering shade and fruits. On the contrary, everything, including its fruits, bark, and sap, is dangerous .

Manchineel is so lethal because the sap that its trunk secretes is highly poisonous and can cause breakouts of blisters if a person comes in contact with it. Even standing beneath the trunk during rain can cause the skin to blister if the raindrops contain the sap. Not to mention, the human eye touching the sap can cause temporary blindness.

In addition to its sap, eating its small green apple-like fruit can trigger blisters and cause pain, internal bleeding, and nausea . Even the smoke released from burning the tree can blind a person!

But these trees aren’t useless .

Manchineel trees usually grow in clusters along the coast of brackish water . So they act as windbreaks against storms and fight erosion. Moreover, they are endangered, so they’re protected .

Manchineel trees don’t depend on birds or animals to spread as it drops their fruit into the water . The water carries the fruit until it rots and spreads the seeds .