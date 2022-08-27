Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.

Upon closer examination , it was found that the boy had a rounded appendage of approximately 4 cm as its largest diameter joined to a 12 cm long cord. The appendage was made of adipose or cartilaginous tissue, blood vessels, muscle, and nerve fibers .

The baby boy was born 35 weeks prematurely and safely at the Albert Sabin Children's Hospital in the city of Fortaleza, Brazil. The doctors conducted an ultrasound to check whether removing the tail would cause any other issue. Fortunately, there were no concerns about the tail being attached to the nervous system . The doctors further checked whether the child has Spina bifida , a birth defect in which an area of the spinal column doesn't form properly.

So they operated the true tail out.

Doctors revealed that human babies have a similar tail, which is absorbed by the white blood cells when they are about four to eight months into the gestation period . It appears as the tailbone below the sanctum of the human body later.