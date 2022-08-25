Video of unique zoo which locks humans in cages and lets animals roam outside goes viral

Under normal circumstances, animals are kept inside cages, and humans are visitors. But an unbelievable video has been doing rounds on social media where the role seems to be reversed.

At the Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in Chongqing, China, humans are imprisoned and locked in cells while the animals roam freely on the premises . This zoo was opened in 2015 and has people inside wire-meshed vehicles while the animals stalked them from outside. As a result, the zoo has been extremely popular with locals and tourists .

A video shared on Twitter from inside the zoo went viral with over 917K views and 28.5K likes. The 14-second video shows animals moving closer to the cages in search of food. At times, they are also seen climbing and sitting on top of the meshed vehicles.

Huge chunks of meat and water pots are placed near the cages to lure the animals. This helps visitors enjoy a closer view. Live chickens are also used as bait .

While netizens like the concept and feel this is how it should be everywhere , they have mixed reactions. A user is concerned about the zoo’s size and hopes it is big enough for the animals to roam. Another user says that the humans must have felt deservedly inadequate while inside the cage.