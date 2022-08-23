Video of smoking elephant puzzled experts and went viral

Nature never ceases to amuse us. One such video has surfaced on Facebook and went viral .

It shows a wild elephant in a forest in Southern India seemingly enjoying blowing plumes of smoke from the ash left from a fire. It has left wildlife experts around the world baffled .

A 48-second video was filmed by Vinay Kumar, a scientist who works at the Wildlife Conservation Society in India. He chanced upon this sighting early in the morning (during a work visit with his team ) when they had gone to monitor traps that capture images of tigers in the Nagarhole forest in Karnataka.

He hadn’t released this video initially, thinking that it wasn’t unique and hadn't "quite realized its importance .” According to him, the female elephant was spotted barely 50m away, and "it appeared to ingest lumps of charcoal through her trunk , left by a controlled fire on the ground and blew out the ash."

Scientists are still puzzled as to why the elephant was blowing a puff of ash .

Varun Goswami, an Elephant biologist , examined the video and believes that the elephant was probably trying to ingest the wood charcoal since it is well known for its toxin-binding properties.

There is not much information on its nutritional value, but it may attract wild animals for its medicinal properties. It might also serve as a laxative that doubles its utility value because of which animals, like elephants, consume it after forest fires, lightning attacks, etc.