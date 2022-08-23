Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman

Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.

In a tragic accident, an eight-month-old fetus burst out alive miraculously from its mother's womb . The lady was eight months pregnant and could not survive after a truck mowed her down.

Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria, the SHO (Station House Officer), said that the mother, Kamini, identified only by her first name, a resident of Agra , was accompanying her husband on his bike . They were traveling to her parents' place in Kotla Fariha when this tragic incident occurred.

Local residents claimed that her husband lost control of his vehicle in an attempt to avoid the oncoming car. Kamini, 26 years old, fell off the bike and struck a speeding truck, leaving her severely injured. She went into labor following that and was forced to deliver the baby on the road. Unfortunately, Kamini didn’t survive due to her injuries.

The baby girl was immediately taken to the Firozabad District Hospital , where the physicians conducted some medical tests and said that the baby was healthy, unscathed, and fine. But the baby was given some basic neonatal treatment . The father of the child is also safe .