Miracle goat baby with 8 legs and 2 hips became a sensation

A baby goat with eight legs and two hips was born on July 16th, 2021, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India. Soon after the goat baby was born, the news of the birth of the bizarre creature spread, and villagers gathered to witness the miracle .

The owner of the mother goat, Saraswati Mondal, said that she hadn’t seen anything similar before and the mutant goat died within five minutes of its birth. Along with the mutant baby, the mother goat gave birth to a normal goat , which was doing good despite its twin’s death.

In addition to the mother goat, Saraswati also has cows, more goats, and other pets.

A similar incident in which a baby goat with human-like features was born in the state of Gujarat in India. The unique-looking creature had four legs and two ears like a normal goat, along with a forehead, eyes, mouth, and parts of the beard, which resembled a human. But the goat baby survived only for 10 minutes.

Another similar incident was reported in northeast Croatia . A baby goat with eight legs and both female and male reproductive organs was born on a farm in 2014. The mother goat, Sarka , gave birth to two other healthy and normal goats. All these goats belonged to Farmer Zoran Paparic .