Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.

She was born on February 13th at a hospital in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, through a C-section. She seems rather unimpressed at the obstetrician who encouraged her to cry. She was born at 41 weeks .

Newborn babies are usually born wailing, but not Isabela. She opened her eyes wide and did not cry but had a 'sulky' face. Her mother kissed her, after which the umbilical cord was cut. She cried following that.

The photograph was captured by Rodrigo Kuntsmann , who captioned it 'Today is my birth, and I don't even have clothes for it.’ Rodrigo shared ten photos of the newborn's first moments, but this one was the most popular. The family felt it could be an internet meme when they saw it.

It created a buzz online and garnered over 5.2K likes on Facebook . It was also being widely circulated as a meme on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

But don’t let this grumpy expression fool you, as her mother says that she has a very gentle and easy disposition . She often has wrinkles on her forehead while she is nursing or while her diapers are being changed. She was supposed to be born on the 20th but chose her day by coming into this world on the 13th, giving us a glimpse into her personality .