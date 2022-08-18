Woman Sentenced to 34 Years in Prison for Using Twitter

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6I5i_0hMHK3tb00
Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

Salma al-Shehab, a student from Leeds University in Britain, had returned to her home country, Saudi, for holidays when she was booked and sentenced to 34 years in prison. The reason behind the sentence was having a Twitter account and using it to follow and retweet dissidents and disrupt the natural order of the nation.

This is one of the longest prison sentences given to a Saudi woman who is a women's rights defender. Recently, US President Joe Biden too was criticized for his visit to Saudi Arabia, a country known for its rigid human rights.

The Human Rights Organization has condemned the sentence, and a warning has been served regarding the escalation of the crackdown on dissidents. This also brings to light the repression campaign helmed by the crown prince of Saudi, Mohammed Bin Salem, in which he has targeted Twitter users. He also controls a stake in the US Social Media company through Saudi's Sovereign Wealth Fund, the PIF (Public Investment Fund).

Salma, a mother of two young children, was initially given a sentence of three years, including a suspension and a travel ban during the same duration for the "crime" of using the internet to cause "public unrest and destabilize civil and national security."

The court later toughened the sentence and gave her 34 years in prison, followed by 34 years of the International travel ban. She can further appeal against this sentence within 30 days.

Salma has just 2,600 followers on Twitter and is hardly a prominent activist. But she has frequently tweeted about women's rights in the conservative Sunni Muslim country. She had also voiced her support for Loujain al- Hathloul, who was tortured in prison for upholding women's driving rights and is under a travel ban now.

