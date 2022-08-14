Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby

Maya Devi

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.

The different skin tones left her confused as she felt that the hospital staff did a mix-up.

The brown baby boy Kamsi and the Albino baby girl Kachi became an Internet sensation as soon as their mom uploaded their pictures on the internet. She was in shock and felt sure that the wrong baby was handed to her, but all she heard was congratulations.

The girl was diagnosed with a rare case of Albinism. Judith was apprehensive about how society would see the twins, but she has never received any negative reactions. She had heard superstitions about albino babies in Nigeria, but counseling was of great help to her. Her daughter does get bullied sometimes, but the love she receives is much greater. She teaches her daughter to embrace her differences.

The kids have been receiving a lot of attention for their unique appearance, but their mom says that they are just regular kids who are extremely protective of each other and each other's best friends. They get along like a house on fire. Judith struggled to get pregnant for eight years, after which she delivered these twins through a successful IVF.

Kachi is diagnosed with Oculocutaneous Albinism (OCA), a condition in which the body produces an insufficient amount of melanin. It affects the eyes, skin, and hair. One in four children has the risk of this condition when both parents carry the Albinism gene. The doctors had told her that the girl would struggle with her vision. So she sees an eye specialist every six months.

Now, the twins have an Instagram account with over 18,000 followers.

