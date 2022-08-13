Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ph0lC_0hDJnNQw00
Photo by Chrofit the man to call

Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues.

Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.

Mariem was only 12 years old when she was married off to a 40-year-old man for dowry by her parents. Soon after that, she got pregnant and gave birth at 13.

She gave birth to four sets of twins, five sets of triplets, and five sets of quadruplets and has had only a single child once. But her six children died.

After her first twins, the doctor confirmed that she had unusually large ovaries and that taking birth control pills could cause health issues.

She went to the doctor again at 23 after having 25 children. He asked her to keep getting pregnant as her ovary count was high.

The doctor said, “Her case is a genetic predisposition to hyper-ovulate – releasing multiple eggs in one cycle – which significantly increases the chances of having multiple births.”

Mariem’s husband ran away with the family's money, leaving her to care for the children alone. They live in four cramped houses built of cement blocks and corrugated iron, surrounded by coffee fields.

Having a large family isn’t an anomaly in Uganda, but Mariem’s family is considered huge. Fertility rates in Uganda are high, with 5.6 children per woman on average - one of the world's highest birth rates. That’s twice the average number of children per woman in the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mother# Children# Fertility# Pregnancy# Viral

Comments / 848

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
31299 followers

More from Maya Devi

Tennessee State

Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like

Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.

Read full story
365 comments

Meet Midas, the adorable four eared cat, who is an internet sensation

Midas, a cat from Turkey who was born with a set of additional ears and a defective jaw has become an internet sensation because of her unusual appearance. This cute cat has become a social media star with a massive fan following of over 336K followers on Instagram.

Read full story
30 comments

Meet Shyja, the woman who flaunts her mustache with pride

In a world where women are paying money to remove their facial hair, meet a woman who is sporting her mustache with pride. Shyja, a 35-year-old hailing from the Kannur district in the Indian state of Kerala, declared that she loves her mustache in a Whatsapp status.

Read full story
1 comments

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Read full story
783 comments

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.

Read full story
804 comments

Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date

Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.

Read full story
3 comments

Meet Moet, the cat with no eyes, who is an internet sensation

Moet is an eight-year-old blind Persian cat who is stealing the hearts of millions with her adorable videos and pictures. Born in the streets of Oman, Moet was hungry and just a few weeks old when she was brought into a pet shop.

Read full story
10 comments
Burlington, VT

Adorable blind dog has a 'guide cat' to stop him from bumping into things

A blind dog has found a friend, a guide cat, that will help him navigate through their house so that he won’t step on her or bump into things. Disclaimer: This isn't the picture of Blaze and Satin. It's an image taken from Pexel;Photo by belen capello from Pexels.

Read full story
25 comments

Dad wants son to forgive him for abandoning family

Is one entitled to forgiveness because they repent their actions?. A recent Reddit post about a dad, who abandoned his family, trying to bond with his son went viral with over 5K upvotes and 500 comments.

Read full story

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.

Read full story
859 comments

Meet Simba, a goat with 22-inch long ears, who became an internet sensation in days

Simba, a goat from the city of Karachi in Pakistan, has won the hearts of many with strikingly long ears. When the internet sensation was born on June 4th this year, his ears were only 19 inches long. His ears are now 22 inches long and show no sign of stopping growing.

Read full story
41 comments

Man complains about 'huge power imbalance' if girlfriend buys a house

Does one have the upper hand in a relationship if they possess more assets?. A property deed is a vital document that lists the owners of a particular property. Based on the deed, the owners might get the right to control, drive income, possess, and do more with the property.

Read full story
102 comments

Local fishermen finds 'whale vomit' worth over $3.5M from the sea

A group of local fishermen from Vizhinjam, India, came across ambergris or whale vomit worth over $3.5M approximately (as of July 2022). They have handed it over to the coastal police as per reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Chess playing robot fractures 7-year-old opponent's finger

Chess is a game of strategic thinking, concentration, and patience. Violence is rarely a part of it. But in a chess tournament in Moscow, Russia, a robot playing chess grabbed the finger of a seven-year-old boy and fractured it.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman wants to combine her wedding with her son's

Should one force their daughter-in-law to have a double wedding?. Weddings are ceremonies celebrating the union of two people who vow to support and love each other. But sometimes family members try to enforce their likes about the ceremony, creating problems.

Read full story
72 comments

Woman who had affair with dad of two wonders whether to tell his wife

Should one come clean to a person about their spouse’s infidelity?. An extra-marital affair can take a toll on one’s mental health, cause anxiety, and reduce self-esteem. They might also hate themselves and wonder whether they aren’t good enough because of their spouse's infidelity.

Read full story
1 comments

Man steals $14,000 from his hardworking girlfriend

The cost of education in the US is tremendously high. According to a research, the average cost of college is $20,770 for public schools (in-state) and $46,950 for nonprofit private schools.

Read full story
52 comments

Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat

Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.

Read full story
118 comments

Man tells his pregnant wife that he loves her sister

Although one can’t control whom they love, they can recognize their feelings initially and make appropriate decisions. One could either encourage the feeling or avoid the person to discourage it.

Read full story
96 comments

Unemployed man asks wife to find a real job to buy a bigger house

What if an unemployed person tries to take advantage of their spouse?. A lazy spouse can sit back and relax and add work to one’s already hectic schedule. Such behavior can make one resent their lazy spouse and damage the marriage.

Read full story
451 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy