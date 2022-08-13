Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition

Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues.

Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.

Mariem was only 12 years old when she was married off to a 40-year-old man for dowry by her parents. Soon after that, she got pregnant and gave birth at 13 .

She gave birth to four sets of twins, five sets of triplets, and five sets of quadruplets and has had only a single child once. But her six children died.

After her first twins, the doctor confirmed that she had unusually large ovaries and that taking birth control pills could cause health issues.

She went to the doctor again at 23 after having 25 children . He asked her to keep getting pregnant as her ovary count was high .

The doctor said , “Her case is a genetic predisposition to hyper-ovulate – releasing multiple eggs in one cycle – which significantly increases the chances of having multiple births.”

Mariem’s husband ran away with the family's money, leaving her to care for the children alone. They live in four cramped houses built of cement blocks and corrugated iron, surrounded by coffee fields.