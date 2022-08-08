Meet Midas, the adorable four eared cat, who is an internet sensation

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4AIs_0h8yoA0X00
Facebook

Midas, a cat from Turkey who was born with a set of additional ears and a defective jaw has become an internet sensation because of her unusual appearance. This cute cat has become a social media star with a massive fan following of over 336K followers on Instagram.

Midas is a Russian blue mix born in Ankara along with her five more siblings. She soon found her forever home when she got adopted by a Turkish woman, Canis Dosemeci, and her partner.

Her owners wanted to take her home rather than have her roam the streets and were also worried that because of her unusual appearance, not many would want to adopt her. In addition to Midas, they own two Golden Retrievers, Zeyno and Suzi, with whom Midas loves playing.

Midas’s unique appearance can be attributed to a recessive gene mutant that she may have inherited from her parents. Despite having an additional set of ears, her hearing and health remain unaffected, according to her veterinarian. All her four ear flaps are connected to the central ear canal.

She was named Midas after the famous mythological king. He was saddled with donkey ears, but whatever he touched would turn into gold.

Dosemici feels that Midas' popularity might help her spread awareness regarding adopting pets rather than buying them from breeders and stores. Many are surprised to hear about her and often come to visit her personally.

Some people ask for her photographs. Some find her scary at times, but usually, she is loved by most others. Many are smitten not just with her big, round eyes and additional ears but also by the unique heart-shaped mark on her belly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Internet Sensation# Viral# Pets# Pet Owners

Comments / 21

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
24257 followers

More from Maya Devi

Meet Shyja, the woman who flaunts her mustache with pride

In a world where women are paying money to remove their facial hair, meet a woman who is sporting her mustache with pride. Shyja, a 35-year-old hailing from the Kannur district in the Indian state of Kerala, declared that she loves her mustache in a Whatsapp status.

Read full story
1 comments

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Read full story
758 comments

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.

Read full story
788 comments

Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date

Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.

Read full story
3 comments

Meet Moet, the cat with no eyes, who is an internet sensation

Moet is an eight-year-old blind Persian cat who is stealing the hearts of millions with her adorable videos and pictures. Born in the streets of Oman, Moet was hungry and just a few weeks old when she was brought into a pet shop.

Read full story
10 comments
Burlington, VT

Adorable blind dog has a 'guide cat' to stop him from bumping into things

A blind dog has found a friend, a guide cat, that will help him navigate through their house so that he won’t step on her or bump into things. Disclaimer: This isn't the picture of Blaze and Satin. It's an image taken from Pexel;Photo by belen capello from Pexels.

Read full story
25 comments

Dad wants son to forgive him for abandoning family

Is one entitled to forgiveness because they repent their actions?. A recent Reddit post about a dad, who abandoned his family, trying to bond with his son went viral with over 5K upvotes and 500 comments.

Read full story

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.

Read full story
859 comments

Meet Simba, a goat with 22-inch long ears, who became an internet sensation in days

Simba, a goat from the city of Karachi in Pakistan, has won the hearts of many with strikingly long ears. When the internet sensation was born on June 4th this year, his ears were only 19 inches long. His ears are now 22 inches long and show no sign of stopping growing.

Read full story
41 comments

Man complains about 'huge power imbalance' if girlfriend buys a house

Does one have the upper hand in a relationship if they possess more assets?. A property deed is a vital document that lists the owners of a particular property. Based on the deed, the owners might get the right to control, drive income, possess, and do more with the property.

Read full story
102 comments

Local fishermen finds 'whale vomit' worth over $3.5M from the sea

A group of local fishermen from Vizhinjam, India, came across ambergris or whale vomit worth over $3.5M approximately (as of July 2022). They have handed it over to the coastal police as per reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Chess playing robot fractures 7-year-old opponent's finger

Chess is a game of strategic thinking, concentration, and patience. Violence is rarely a part of it. But in a chess tournament in Moscow, Russia, a robot playing chess grabbed the finger of a seven-year-old boy and fractured it.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman wants to combine her wedding with her son's

Should one force their daughter-in-law to have a double wedding?. Weddings are ceremonies celebrating the union of two people who vow to support and love each other. But sometimes family members try to enforce their likes about the ceremony, creating problems.

Read full story
70 comments

Woman who had affair with dad of two wonders whether to tell his wife

Should one come clean to a person about their spouse’s infidelity?. An extra-marital affair can take a toll on one’s mental health, cause anxiety, and reduce self-esteem. They might also hate themselves and wonder whether they aren’t good enough because of their spouse's infidelity.

Read full story
1 comments

Man steals $14,000 from his hardworking girlfriend

The cost of education in the US is tremendously high. According to a research, the average cost of college is $20,770 for public schools (in-state) and $46,950 for nonprofit private schools.

Read full story
52 comments

Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat

Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.

Read full story
118 comments

Man tells his pregnant wife that he loves her sister

Although one can’t control whom they love, they can recognize their feelings initially and make appropriate decisions. One could either encourage the feeling or avoid the person to discourage it.

Read full story
92 comments

Unemployed man asks wife to find a real job to buy a bigger house

What if an unemployed person tries to take advantage of their spouse?. A lazy spouse can sit back and relax and add work to one’s already hectic schedule. Such behavior can make one resent their lazy spouse and damage the marriage.

Read full story
453 comments

Air hostess reveals what happens when someone dies on a plane

The chances of occurrence of a medical emergency on a plane are around 1 in 600, as per a study in the New England Journal Of Medicine. Have you ever wondered what happens in case someone dies on a plane?

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy