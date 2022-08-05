Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare " humanoid " appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das , who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.

The goat kid had a forehead , eyes, mouth, and few other body parts that resembled a human offspring’s. All in all, it looked like a hairless baby with two limbs . The humanoid had malformed ears that were similar to that of a goat’s, but it had no tail .

Shankar Das revealed that the deformed baby goat was alive when it was delivered but died soon after. Minutes after delivering the human-like goat, the mother goat gave birth to another offspring - a healthy and normal goat .

Villagers were thrilled to witness nature's miracle as the news of this incident spread. Some people claimed that such a mutant birth was the 'sign of God,' while others disagreed, saying that the birth of a deformed creature often brought ' bad luck ' to its owner.

Experts said that the cause of such an occurrence was a rare congenital disease known as Fetal Anasarca , a birth defect usually found in mammals.

In this condition, the developing fetus in the mother’s womb accumulates fluid in different parts and organs of its body. Due to this, the face and certain parts of the body are swallowed , giving the fetus a human baby-like appearance.