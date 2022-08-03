Burlington, VT

Adorable blind dog has a 'guide cat' to stop him from bumping into things

Maya Devi

A blind dog has found a friend, a guide cat, that will help him navigate through their house so that he won’t step on her or bump into things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vivfj_0h2zfdf400
Disclaimer: This isn't the picture of Blaze and Satin. It's an image taken from Pexel;Photo by belen capello from Pexels

Blaze, the German Shepherd mix, was adopted by Robin Wagner, a preschool teacher from Burlington, Vermont, in 2019. The dog’s first eye check-up revealed that he had some vision problems. He was diagnosed as blind in the left eye and had issues with the lens in the right eye, which would lead to him gradually losing his right eye sight.

The vets recommended surgery to preserve his sight and prevent glaucoma, but Blaze became completely blind in October 2020 and had his right eye removed in December 2020.

His owner told the South West News Service, “Blaze going blind caused a huge regression in his social anxiety. He became very anxious and reactive.” She added that they had to do a lot of work with trainers to help Blaze regain his confidence.

Blaze became friends with Satin, a cat, quickly. But Blaze’s blindness stirred some issues in their friendship initially.

Robin shared that Satin enjoys rubbing herself against Blaze’s long legs, so after he lost his vision, she was getting stepped on often. But she noticed something miraculous happen later.

"Both the cat and the dog like to hang out in our bed with us. When Blaze would jump up, Satin would go barrelling out of the room before he stomped on her. But over time, we noticed Satin staying in her spot and giving Blaze a nice loud meow. He'd stop himself and walk around her,” said Robin.

She also noticed that Satin would meow every time Blaze walked toward her, and he would redirect himself. Later, the smart feline started using the trick to help Blaze not bump into things.

Robin added that while Satin isn’t the cuddliest or most affectionate cat out there, she tells Blaze that she loves him, and that’s really beautiful to see.

