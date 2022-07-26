Woman wants to combine her wedding with her son's

Maya Devi

Should one force their daughter-in-law to have a double wedding?

Photo by Oliver Li

Weddings are ceremonies celebrating the union of two people who vow to support and love each other. But sometimes family members try to enforce their likes about the ceremony, creating problems.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman whose future mother-in-law is also getting married. The mother-in-law wants to combine her wedding with her son’s.

Who gets to decide what to do for one’s wedding?

The author starts the post by saying that her future mother-in-law is getting married around the same time as her. So she and her future mother-in-law has been planning their weddings together.

For that, they have met several times, and the author knows a lot about her fiance’s mother. During one of their meet-ups, her future mother-in-law asks if they can conduct a double wedding, i.e., combine the author’s and her son’s marriage with hers.

The author refuses because she wants her wedding to be about her and her fiance.

Although her future mother-in-law initially said she understood and left the plan, she pushed the idea to the point where the author snaps. The author told her that she doesn’t want to have a wedding with someone 21 years older than her and whose having their 3rd wedding.

Complications of a double wedding

When one has a double wedding, they might face issues related to which couple will receive more attention.

But the author’s mother-in-law didn’t realize this and asked for a double wedding.

After the author snapped, her future mother-in-law started sobbing and informed her family about what had happened. She also posted the incident on Facebook.

Now, the author’s husband and his family are angry at her, and she is wondering whether what she did was wrong.

What do you think? Should the author have agreed to a double wedding? Share your thoughts in the comment below.

Comments / 58

