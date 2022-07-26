Woman who had affair with dad of two wonders whether to tell his wife

Should one come clean to a person about their spouse’s infidelity?

An extra-marital affair can take a toll on one’s mental health, cause anxiety, and reduce self-esteem. They might also hate themselves and wonder whether they aren’t good enough because of their spouse's infidelity.

Should one let a person know if their spouse is having an affair?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post where a woman, who had an affair with a married man with two children, wonders whether she should tell his wife everything.

Having an affair with a married man

The author starts the post by saying she had an affair with a married man she knew through the college alumni association. He was like a mentor to her, and their relationship was professional initially.

After a few years, he told the author that he found her attractive, and she felt flattered. He would take her out for dinner and hint at wanting to be intimate, but she would reject him.

But after a year, she caved in and continued the affair for two months. But she ended it after realizing how wrong it was. She later learned she got into the relationship because of her low self-worth.

Recently, almost a year since their break-up, he texted her asking whether he could take her out again. She didn’t reply to him but is wondering whether she should tell his wife everything.

What do you think? Should the woman open up to the man’s wife? Share your thoughts below.