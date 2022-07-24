Unemployed man asks wife to find a real job to buy a bigger house

What if an unemployed person tries to take advantage of their spouse?

A lazy spouse can sit back and relax and add work to one’s already hectic schedule. Such behavior can make one resent their lazy spouse and damage the marriage.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who was asked by her unemployed husband to get a real job when she refused to buy a bigger house as she wasn’t willing to pay the mortgage alone. He also asked her to buy a gaming laptop for his birthday.

The author (30-year-old female) starts the post by saying that her fiance (37-year-old male) moved into her house six months back. She runs a successful online business, so he quit his job, saying he hated it and wanted to build a career in twitch streaming. Although she could financially support both of them initially, her business fell off.

The author elaborates that her husband’s field was unaffected, but he didn’t create an account and games only for pleasure. She tried to build conversations regarding him finding another job, but he would dismiss her, saying she was unsupportive and he needed time.

Having said that, the author’s husband wants them to get a new house together. But she doesn’t want to get a mortgage or pay for everything alone. So said she’s comfortable with their current home.

Then, her husband told her that she wouldn’t have had financial problems if she had a real job.

A lazy spouse can be a dealbreaker

A lazy spouse might not cook or clean, take care of children, or work as much as their significant other. They also might not compromise and want everything they desire without effort. But this attitude can lead to divorce in some cases.

As for the author, they had a massive argument over what he said. Then her husband asked her to get him a gaming laptop.

So she told him that her fake job doesn’t cover new laptops.

The author’s husband got angry and told her she was ruining his career. She agrees that she could afford the laptop, but he hurt her by saying her business wasn’t a real job when she worked hard.

