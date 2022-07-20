Father chooses to sleep instead of caring for his baby

Should one ignore their baby?

Some bad fathers might lack the qualities of a good parent due to ignorance and selfishness. A bad father could also be the result of ignorance regarding the value and impact he has on his child’s life.

As a result, children without a father might have behavioral problems, attachment trauma, poor mental health, and other issues.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a man who slept with the bedroom door locked and left his 8-year-old son to care for his 6-month-old daughter.

The online post went viral with over 28K upvotes and 1K comments and was published in Newsweek .

Is it right for a father to ignore their baby?

The author starts the post by saying that when she returned home after a 10-hour shift, her 8-year-old son rushed to her covered in stain and formula and told her that his baby sister was crying.

When the author checked on the baby, her diaper was unchanged, she was screaming and crying. She noticed that the room was messy with baby formula and chips. Her son explained that he tried to make formula milk for the baby, but he couldn’t because he didn’t know how. So he tried to feed her potato chips, but she couldn't have them.

He also told her that the door to her and her husband’s bedroom was locked, and he couldn't open it. When the author asked the boy whether he ate, he said he just had chips.

After feeding and changing her baby, the author went to her husband and told him he didn’t wake up to look after the children like he said he would. He was playing video games all night and didn’t get up on time.

An update of this post by the author said that she asked her husband to leave the house and stay with his dad. She threatened to tell the police that he failed to care for their children.

Her husband got angry and told her he was sorry, and that it wouldn't happen again.

After some arguing, he got aggressive and broke things like the TV, dishes, mirror, etc. She asked the kids to stay in the nursery and called the police, who arrived and arrested her husband.

Although the kids are safe, the author sustained minor bruises. As of now , her son is not talking to anyone. The kids are with the author’s mother, and the author is tidying their apartment so that they can move back.

