Morehead, KY

A Mysterious Pale Figure Spotted In CCTV Footage Leaves Netizens Bewildered

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdEgA_0gl1miwC00
Photo by Scott Webb

Paranormal Magazine posted a video of a mysterious pale figure caught on CCTV camera in Morehead, Kentucky on their Twitter handle. It quickly went viral gaining over 600K views and a barrage of comments from amused netizens.

The video is a black and white footage showing an unusual pale lanky figure, resembling a hunched over human. "You can see his face clearly", remarked the person capturing the video.

Some felt that it was a human being dressed in a bodysuit. Others were curious to know the exact location where the video was captured.

One of the users wrote, “You know the exact location? I’m part of a paranormal research team based in Morehead."

There were a few who did not believe it to be a paranormal creature and doubted its genuinity. They claimed it to be a fake video given its poor quality which they felt was deliberately blurred to create confusion among the viewers.

“It’s a human in clothes that match the same hue as the background, it’s clearly a hoax by the claim it’s a “security camera" yet it’s being moved inconsistently for a fixed position security camera. It’s a manipulation of a glitchy camera, look at the normal objects," one of the users commented.

This isn't the first time that such an unusual sighting was recorded. Earlier this year, a clip of a "ghost" at a pub in the United Kingdom had gone viral. The manager of the pub in Cardiff claimed that it was the old owner of the pub who wished to close it down to scare people. Such clips have always gone viral and amused netizens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Viral# Twitter# Trending# Internet Sensation

Comments / 2

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
10316 followers

More from Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.

Read full story
125 comments

Father chooses to sleep instead of caring for his baby

Some bad fathers might lack the qualities of a good parent due to ignorance and selfishness. A bad father could also be the result of ignorance regarding the value and impact he has on his child’s life.

Read full story
81 comments

Cabin crew share unwritten rules for passengers - including not wearing shorts

A flight attendant, with 16 years of experience, reveals a list of five things that you should never do as a passenger. While some tips are quite obvious, others could save you from some major embarrassment. The list includes not flushing the toilet with a bare hand, and four other things.

Read full story
228 comments
College Park, MD

House Split In Two Due to Severe Weather, Man Injured

A severe storm hit College Park on Tuesday evening, causing absolute chaos in the city. Residents of the city woke up on Wednesday to houses without power, fallen trees, and other damages.

Read full story
1 comments

Women Who Spent $600K to Look Like Kim Kardashian Paid $120K to detransition

A former Versace model who splurged nearly $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike has now spent $120K to transition to her original looks. Jennifer Pamplona, 29, had to undergo over 40 cosmetic surgeries over the last 12 years to resemble the reality superstar, Kim Kardashian. But her happiness was short-lived. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she said.

Read full story
187 comments

Bride asks 18-year-old sister-in-law to change hair color for the wedding

Is it right to interfere in another person’s personal choices?. Weddings are undoubtedly wonderful occasions for couples and their families and friends. Not to mention, it’ll always hold a special place in the bride’s heart.

Read full story
18 comments

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.

Read full story
143 comments

Woman Who Married A Ragdoll Claims to Have A 'Baby' With Him

A woman who married a ragdoll that her mother made for her claims to have had a baby with him. Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about feeling lonely since she was single. She said she had no forró dancer. That's when her mother put her stitching skills to use and made her ragdoll 'Marcelo.'

Read full story
90 comments

Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.

A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.

Read full story
862 comments

Man messes up with wife's alarm and causes her to miss an exam

Relationships are difficult even when both the people involved respect each other’s decisions and lifestyles. It can be extremely traumatizing if one is controlling and doesn’t accept their partner’s choices.

Read full story
36 comments

Pro-choice people make fake bookings at Mortan's Restaurant after it defended Kavanaugh

There is a spike in the fake reservations in Morton’s Steakhouse after the restaurant defended conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

Read full story
519 comments
New York City, NY

Customers attack workers and destroy store over $1 sauce

Customers wrecked havoc at a fry restaurant over the weekend because they were charged extra for the sauce. Three women attacked employees at Bel-Fries restaurant by throwing objects at them and leaped over the register. The New York Police Department ( NYPD) arrested them in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Read full story
34 comments
Tennessee State

A 15-year-old Tennessee boy catches an extremely rare white catfish and throws it back

A teenage angler recently caught an incredibly rare almost white catfish during his fishing trip on the Tennessee River. Edwards Tarumianz, 15 years old, was out fishing with Captain Richard Simms, who works at the Scenic City Fishing Charters, on June 28 when he chanced upon this extremely unusual fish. It is commonly known as the blue catfish and belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - the largest species of the North American catfish.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

Missouri woman claims Walgreens denied giving miscarriage medications after she lost her baby

A Missouri woman claims that she was denied medication by a Walgreens pharmacist for safely passing her miscarriage. This incident occurred two days before the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Read full story
37 comments

Period tracking apps may now worry users amid abortion data concerns

With major changes taking place in period tracking apps, there has been a huge shift in their database. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe. V. Wade last week, data privacy is becoming a major cause of concern. The overturning of this landmark judgment has given individual states the power to impose bans on abortion. Trigger laws in 13 states have already been implemented. 25 other states are also likely to ban abortions.

Read full story
1 comments

Pink asks her fans supporting Supreme Court's abortion law ruling not to listen to her music

Pop sensation Pink has been quite vocal regarding the recent abortion law ruling by the Supreme Court and has asked her fans supporting the anti-abortion movement not to listen to her music from now on.

Read full story
1397 comments

Governor Hochul signs stronger gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

New York state took another strong step concerning gun legislation, given the recent mass shootings setting a new limit on buying semi-assault weapons, body armor, etc. A new package of gun laws was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Read full story
1 comments

Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of feeding him leftover food

Women often do more household work than men due to their traditional roles. This would have become grotesque during the pandemic as we were spending even working hours at home - a place where women tend to take up more responsibility.

Read full story
306 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy