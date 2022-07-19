A Mysterious Pale Figure Spotted In CCTV Footage Leaves Netizens Bewildered

Paranormal Magazine posted a video of a mysterious pale figure caught on CCTV camera in Morehead, Kentucky on their Twitter handle. It quickly went viral gaining over 600K views and a barrage of comments from amused netizens.

The video is a black and white footage showing an unusual pale lanky figure, resembling a hunched over human . "You can see his face clearly", remarked the person capturing the video.

Some felt that it was a human being dressed in a bodysuit . Others were curious to know the exact location where the video was captured.

One of the users wrote, “You know the exact location? I’m part of a paranormal research team based in Morehead."

There were a few who did not believe it to be a paranormal creature and doubted its genuinity. They claimed it to be a fake video given its poor quality which they felt was deliberately blurred to create confusion among the viewers.

“It’s a human in clothes that match the same hue as the background, it’s clearly a hoax by the claim it’s a “security camera" yet it’s being moved inconsistently for a fixed position security camera. It’s a manipulation of a glitchy camera, look at the normal objects," one of the users commented.