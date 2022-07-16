Cabin crew share unwritten rules for passengers - including not wearing shorts

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwGsF_0gh0XlTP00
Photo by Mohammad Arrahmanur on Unsplash

A flight attendant, with 16 years of experience, reveals a list of five things that you should never do as a passenger. While some tips are quite obvious, others could save you from some major embarrassment. The list includes not flushing the toilet with a bare hand, and four other things.

Deanna Castro, the flight attendant, has spilled the beans on all such tricks, which you need to bear in mind the next time you fly.

Step into your row

When you board the flight, step into your row and let other passengers pass.

Try to keep your luggage in the overhead compartment after they pass behind you to avoid congestion and blockage of the walkway.

It is also advisable to keep the aisle clear at all times as you may cause the flight attendant to trip and get hurt, especially from the food cart.

Keep your sick to yourself

Never hand your sick bag to the flight attendant even though you may be troubled. The best thing is to keep it under the seat. The flight attendant may give you an extra bag to wrap it.

Beware of unhygienic windows

Cabin Crew Tony Cimato advises flyers to avoid leaning on or falling asleep on the flight window as some parts of the airplane are dirtier than the rest. You will also not know when was the last time the flight had been properly cleaned. People or children may have wiped their hands over it, so it is best to avoid leaning on such surfaces.

No shorts

It is advisable not to wear shorts on a plane. Firstly, it saves you from getting cold.

Secondly, as mentioned above, you never know when was the last time the flight was cleaned properly. If you wear jeans or trousers, you will carry lesser germs as compared to shorts.

Don't flush the toilet with bare hands

Don't flush the toilet on a flight with your bare hands, as it is extremely unsanitary. Instead, it is recommended that you use a tissue or a napkin to touch the button.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Airplane# Travel# Flights# Viral# Social Media

Comments / 211

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
8755 followers

More from Maya Devi

Morehead, KY

A Mysterious Pale Figure Spotted In CCTV Footage Leaves Netizens Bewildered

Paranormal Magazine posted a video of a mysterious pale figure caught on CCTV camera in Morehead, Kentucky on their Twitter handle. It quickly went viral gaining over 600K views and a barrage of comments from amused netizens.

Read full story
1 comments
College Park, MD

House Split In Two Due to Severe Weather, Man Injured

A severe storm hit College Park on Tuesday evening, causing absolute chaos in the city. Residents of the city woke up on Wednesday to houses without power, fallen trees, and other damages.

Read full story
1 comments

Women Who Spent $600K to Look Like Kim Kardashian Paid $120K to detransition

A former Versace model who splurged nearly $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike has now spent $120K to transition to her original looks. Jennifer Pamplona, 29, had to undergo over 40 cosmetic surgeries over the last 12 years to resemble the reality superstar, Kim Kardashian. But her happiness was short-lived. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she said.

Read full story
187 comments

Bride asks 18-year-old sister-in-law to change hair color for the wedding

Is it right to interfere in another person’s personal choices?. Weddings are undoubtedly wonderful occasions for couples and their families and friends. Not to mention, it’ll always hold a special place in the bride’s heart.

Read full story
18 comments

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.

Read full story
143 comments

Woman Who Married A Ragdoll Claims to Have A 'Baby' With Him

A woman who married a ragdoll that her mother made for her claims to have had a baby with him. Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about feeling lonely since she was single. She said she had no forró dancer. That's when her mother put her stitching skills to use and made her ragdoll 'Marcelo.'

Read full story
91 comments

Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.

A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.

Read full story
860 comments

Man messes up with wife's alarm and causes her to miss an exam

Relationships are difficult even when both the people involved respect each other’s decisions and lifestyles. It can be extremely traumatizing if one is controlling and doesn’t accept their partner’s choices.

Read full story
36 comments

Pro-choice people make fake bookings at Mortan's Restaurant after it defended Kavanaugh

There is a spike in the fake reservations in Morton’s Steakhouse after the restaurant defended conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

Read full story
521 comments
New York City, NY

Customers attack workers and destroy store over $1 sauce

Customers wrecked havoc at a fry restaurant over the weekend because they were charged extra for the sauce. Three women attacked employees at Bel-Fries restaurant by throwing objects at them and leaped over the register. The New York Police Department ( NYPD) arrested them in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Read full story
34 comments
Tennessee State

A 15-year-old Tennessee boy catches an extremely rare white catfish and throws it back

A teenage angler recently caught an incredibly rare almost white catfish during his fishing trip on the Tennessee River. Edwards Tarumianz, 15 years old, was out fishing with Captain Richard Simms, who works at the Scenic City Fishing Charters, on June 28 when he chanced upon this extremely unusual fish. It is commonly known as the blue catfish and belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - the largest species of the North American catfish.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

Missouri woman claims Walgreens denied giving miscarriage medications after she lost her baby

A Missouri woman claims that she was denied medication by a Walgreens pharmacist for safely passing her miscarriage. This incident occurred two days before the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Read full story
37 comments

Period tracking apps may now worry users amid abortion data concerns

With major changes taking place in period tracking apps, there has been a huge shift in their database. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe. V. Wade last week, data privacy is becoming a major cause of concern. The overturning of this landmark judgment has given individual states the power to impose bans on abortion. Trigger laws in 13 states have already been implemented. 25 other states are also likely to ban abortions.

Read full story
1 comments

Pink asks her fans supporting Supreme Court's abortion law ruling not to listen to her music

Pop sensation Pink has been quite vocal regarding the recent abortion law ruling by the Supreme Court and has asked her fans supporting the anti-abortion movement not to listen to her music from now on.

Read full story
1397 comments

Governor Hochul signs stronger gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

New York state took another strong step concerning gun legislation, given the recent mass shootings setting a new limit on buying semi-assault weapons, body armor, etc. A new package of gun laws was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Read full story
1 comments

Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of feeding him leftover food

Women often do more household work than men due to their traditional roles. This would have become grotesque during the pandemic as we were spending even working hours at home - a place where women tend to take up more responsibility.

Read full story
306 comments

Boyfriend doesn't buy girlfriend a birthday gift because she didn't get him any

The famous American author and radio talk show host Gary Chapman expressed in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate”, the importance of gift giving and receiving. He said that sharing love through presents is one of the five love languages, irrespective of size or cost. Upon realizing that a partner enjoys receiving gifts, buying them things they like will affirm the relationship and bring greater satisfaction.

Read full story
201 comments

Narcissistic husband asks his wife, whom he manipulated, to trust him

Relationships are difficult even when the involved people are sensitive to each other's feelings and needs. If so, what would a relationship with a narcissist be like?. Narcissism is the trait of having an extreme sense of self-importance. As a result, they overestimate their talents and accomplishments and may seem boastful. They fantasize about experiencing unlimited power, brilliance, success, ideal love, and beauty. Generally, they also portray arrogance and a disdainful attitude.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy