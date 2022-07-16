Cabin crew share unwritten rules for passengers - including not wearing shorts

A flight attendant, with 16 years of experience, reveals a list of five things that you should never do as a passenger. While some tips are quite obvious, others could save you from some major embarrassment. The list includes not flushing the toilet with a bare hand, and four other things.

Deanna Castro, the flight attendant, has spilled the beans on all such tricks, which you need to bear in mind the next time you fly.

Step into your row

When you board the flight, step into your row and let other passengers pass.

Try to keep your luggage in the overhead compartment after they pass behind you to avoid congestion and blockage of the walkway.

It is also advisable to keep the aisle clear at all times as you may cause the flight attendant to trip and get hurt, especially from the food cart .

Keep your sick to yourself

Never hand your sick bag to the flight attendant even though you may be troubled. The best thing is to keep it under the seat. The flight attendant may give you an extra bag to wrap it.

Beware of unhygienic windows

Cabin Crew Tony Cimato advises flyers to avoid leaning on or falling asleep on the flight window as some parts of the airplane are dirtier than the rest. You will also not know when was the last time the flight had been properly cleaned. People or children may have wiped their hands over it, so it is best to avoid leaning on such surfaces.

No shorts

It is advisable not to wear shorts on a plane . Firstly, it saves you from getting cold.

Secondly, as mentioned above, you never know when was the last time the flight was cleaned properly. If you wear jeans or trousers, you will carry lesser germs as compared to shorts.

Don't flush the toilet with bare hands