House Split In Two Due to Severe Weather, Man Injured

A severe storm hit College Park on Tuesday evening, causing absolute chaos in the city. Residents of the city woke up on Wednesday to houses without power, fallen trees, and other damages.

A house was ripped in half while a man was still inside. His two roommates from the University of Maryland spoke to WUSA9 and reported that he was inside the house during the storm. They added that firefighters were able to find and move him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be okay , according to the two roommates.

One of them said , “The way it was destroyed was so... it's unbelievable. I can't imagine what it was like for our roommate who was there. Also, what it would have looked like from the outside, just absolutely crazy."

A College Park resident told ABC7 , “I couldn’t even explain how heavy it came down, with such force, and things were flying by the window. We ran downstairs to the basement,"

Another resident , who had lived in the area for a long time, said, “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s pretty crazy walking around the neighborhood. All you see is just damage, trees everywhere, people stuck, the whole neighborhood’s out of power. [It was] very loud to the point that I actually really got scared, and I got my mom and my daughter to the basement.”

The damage caused by the storm was immense across College Park and Berwyn Heights. Houses were destroyed, cars were crushed beyond use, and telephone lines and electricity were down.