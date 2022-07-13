Women Who Spent $600K to Look Like Kim Kardashian Paid $120K to detransition

A former Versace model who splurged nearly $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike has now spent $120K to transition to her original looks.

Jennifer Pamplona , 29, had to undergo over 40 cosmetic surgeries over the last 12 years to resemble the reality superstar , Kim Kardashian. But her happiness was short-lived. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she said.

Pamplona had her first cosmetic at the age of 17 when Kim Kardashian was just beginning to gain popularity . After the first surgery, she developed an addiction to such surgeries in order to resemble a newly minted icon.

Among the 40 procedures she underwent, there were three rhinoplasties , eight operations were performed on her bottom, which included implants and fat injections to achieve a close resemblance to Kardashian. This transformation gave her immense popularity, and she was also featured in The Post. She became popular on Instagram, and she also reached the one million mark followers.

But she soon discovered that she was not happy despite all the fame and that she was only getting addicted to cosmetic surgeries. She got into a vicious cycle of fame and money and lost control of everything.

She realized that she was suffering from body dysmorphia and wanted to return to her original state. She found a doctor in Istanbul who could help her get back to how she looked earlier. Before the detransition surgery , she was shown the final result on the computer, of how she would look after the surgery, and it felt like a rebirth to her. The detransition surgery too was exorbitant, and she spent another six figures on it. It was painful, and there was "bleeding from the cheeks" for three days.