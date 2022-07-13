Bride asks 18-year-old sister-in-law to change hair color for the wedding

Is it right to interfere in another person’s personal choices?

Weddings are undoubtedly wonderful occasions for couples and their families and friends. Not to mention, it’ll always hold a special place in the bride’s heart .

However, some brides might take this to another level and become unreasonable while trying to make their weddings perfect.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a bride asks her future sister-in-law to dye her hair because they had the same hair color. Not to mention that the bride loved the girl’s hair initially and dyed her hair to match the girl's hair color.

The online post went viral with over 23.2K upvotes and 4.2K comments and was published in Newsweek by Taylor McCloud.

Can one ask a person to change their hair color?

The author starts the post by saying that her natural hair color is red, and her future sister-in-law (the bride) loved it so much that she dyed it red. The author clarifies that she doesn’t mind the bride having the same hair color as her, but finds it weird.

Having said that, the problem was that the bride asked the author to dye her hair a different color for the wedding and offered to cover all costs. The bride wanted to be the only one with red hair at the wedding. But the author quickly refused because she didn’t want to do it.

Should one become obsessed with their wedding?

The author’s sister-in-law didn’t feel the same way and took matters to the author’s parents - who didn’t support her. They said it was the bride’s big day and asked the author to be accommodating. They also pointed out that she had to do it to get along with the bride in the future.

Now the author wonders whether she is doing something wrong by not giving in and dying her hair.

