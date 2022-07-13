Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility , and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman reveals that she and her husband might divorce after 12 years of marriage because of an unexpected pregnancy. The couple had initially decided to be childfree.

The online post went viral with over 12.3K upvotes and 3.4K comments and was published in Newsweek by Alice Gibbs.

Is having a child worth divorcing a spouse one loves?

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband are 40 and 49 years old respectively. They have been married for 12 years and had bonded over wanting to be childfree. She continues that she got pregnant despite her husband having a vasectomy. Although she wants to keep the baby, her husband has clarified that he is not interested, stating they’re too old to be parents. He also said that they will divorce if she keeps the baby.

In the post, the author seeks help from single parents to share their honest opinions. She is confused about whether her pregnancy hormones are making her feel more attached to the baby than her husband, whom she loves very much.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below in the comment box.