Woman Who Married A Ragdoll Claims to Have A 'Baby' With Him

A woman who married a ragdoll that her mother made for her claims to have had a baby with him.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about feeling lonely since she was single. She said she had no forró dancer. That's when her mother put her stitching skills to use and made her ragdoll ' Marcelo.'

She said she fell in love with Marcelo at first sight and that he even got her pregnant . She put on 4lbs during her pregnancy. She hosted a beautiful wedding ceremony for around 250 guests - which included her family and friends - as she did not wish to have a baby out of wedlock . She enjoyed her honeymoon with Marcelo in Rio De Janeiro .

She says she gave birth to a 'new ragdoll' at home after 35 minutes of labor in the presence of a doctor and nurse. Also, she did not feel any pain during the contractions, but the blood and placenta made it feel real. The birth was live-streamed with 200 people watching it. Meirivone said that it was an important and very emotional day for her.

She feels Marcelo is a great husband . He is extremely understanding, never argues or fights, and is very faithful . She feels Marcelo has many great qualities, because of which many women envy her. The only downside is that he is extremely lazy and does not work. She is the sole breadwinner and struggles to pay the bills, and that's how she keeps it going for them.