Man messes up with wife's alarm and causes her to miss an exam

Maya Devi

Is it right to punish a person for their choice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iIfD_0gaj2RX800
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

Relationships are difficult even when both the people involved respect each other’s decisions and lifestyles. It can be extremely traumatizing if one is controlling and doesn’t accept their partner’s choices.

A controlling spouse might sabotage their spouse’s progress and complain that they don’t spend time with each other. Such people might also criticize their partner’s privacy and ignore boundaries.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man punishes his wife for choosing to study for exams over going to a party with him. The husband messes with her alarm, causing her to wake up late and miss the exam.

The online post went viral with over 28.3K upvotes and 3.2K comments and was posted in Newsweek by Ashley Gale.

Should one force their spouse to prioritize a party over their future?

The author starts the post by saying that she has been married for about a year and is presently in her last year of university, so she has her hands full with projects and studies. Her husband doesn’t understand this and complains that they don’t do any activities together or hang out with friends.

Having said that, the day before the author’s exam, her husband requested her to attend a friend’s birthday function. She refused because she was preparing for the exam, but he insisted she come saying it’ll take only an hour, and said his friends would get upset if she didn’t show up. When she shut down the discussion saying she wasn’t interested, he called her selfish and inconsiderate.

Since the author is a heavy sleeper and stayed up late studying, she set the alarm. However, she woke up late and saw that the alarm was set to go off later. Then, her husband told her that he reset her alarm to repay her for not attending the party and not giving him one hour of her time.

Controlling spouses can damage relationships

Respecting one’s spouse’s priority is crucial for relationship satisfaction, higher intimacy, and greater commitment.

But the author’s husband doesn’t understand this and tries to change her priorities. So she shouted at him when she found out what he did - startling him.

Since the author was late, she wasn’t allowed to write the exam and had to go through a lot of trouble to reschedule it.

But now, her husband is not talking to her because she shouted at him, and thinks what he did is fair.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing by prioritizing her exams over social gatherings? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family Relationships# Husband# Wife

Comments / 34

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
6607 followers

More from Maya Devi

Women Who Spent $600K to Look Like Kim Kardashian Paid $120K to detransition

A former Versace model who splurged nearly $600K on surgeries to turn herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike has now spent $120K to transition to her original looks. Jennifer Pamplona, 29, had to undergo over 40 cosmetic surgeries over the last 12 years to resemble the reality superstar, Kim Kardashian. But her happiness was short-lived. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she said.

Read full story
3 comments

Bride asks 18-year-old sister-in-law to change hair color for the wedding

Is it right to interfere in another person’s personal choices?. Weddings are undoubtedly wonderful occasions for couples and their families and friends. Not to mention, it’ll always hold a special place in the bride’s heart.

Read full story
7 comments

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.

Read full story
68 comments

Woman Who Married A Ragdoll Claims to Have A 'Baby' With Him

A woman who married a ragdoll that her mother made for her claims to have had a baby with him. Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, had complained to her mother about feeling lonely since she was single. She said she had no forró dancer. That's when her mother put her stitching skills to use and made her ragdoll 'Marcelo.'

Read full story
75 comments

Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.

A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.

Read full story
827 comments

Pro-choice people make fake bookings at Mortan's Restaurant after it defended Kavanaugh

There is a spike in the fake reservations in Morton’s Steakhouse after the restaurant defended conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

Read full story
520 comments
New York City, NY

Customers attack workers and destroy store over $1 sauce

Customers wrecked havoc at a fry restaurant over the weekend because they were charged extra for the sauce. Three women attacked employees at Bel-Fries restaurant by throwing objects at them and leaped over the register. The New York Police Department ( NYPD) arrested them in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Read full story
33 comments
Tennessee State

A 15-year-old Tennessee boy catches an extremely rare white catfish and throws it back

A teenage angler recently caught an incredibly rare almost white catfish during his fishing trip on the Tennessee River. Edwards Tarumianz, 15 years old, was out fishing with Captain Richard Simms, who works at the Scenic City Fishing Charters, on June 28 when he chanced upon this extremely unusual fish. It is commonly known as the blue catfish and belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - the largest species of the North American catfish.

Read full story
4 comments
Missouri State

Missouri woman claims Walgreens denied giving miscarriage medications after she lost her baby

A Missouri woman claims that she was denied medication by a Walgreens pharmacist for safely passing her miscarriage. This incident occurred two days before the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Read full story
37 comments

Period tracking apps may now worry users amid abortion data concerns

With major changes taking place in period tracking apps, there has been a huge shift in their database. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe. V. Wade last week, data privacy is becoming a major cause of concern. The overturning of this landmark judgment has given individual states the power to impose bans on abortion. Trigger laws in 13 states have already been implemented. 25 other states are also likely to ban abortions.

Read full story
1 comments

Pink asks her fans supporting Supreme Court's abortion law ruling not to listen to her music

Pop sensation Pink has been quite vocal regarding the recent abortion law ruling by the Supreme Court and has asked her fans supporting the anti-abortion movement not to listen to her music from now on.

Read full story
1397 comments

Governor Hochul signs stronger gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

New York state took another strong step concerning gun legislation, given the recent mass shootings setting a new limit on buying semi-assault weapons, body armor, etc. A new package of gun laws was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Read full story
1 comments

Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of feeding him leftover food

Women often do more household work than men due to their traditional roles. This would have become grotesque during the pandemic as we were spending even working hours at home - a place where women tend to take up more responsibility.

Read full story
306 comments

Boyfriend doesn't buy girlfriend a birthday gift because she didn't get him any

The famous American author and radio talk show host Gary Chapman expressed in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate”, the importance of gift giving and receiving. He said that sharing love through presents is one of the five love languages, irrespective of size or cost. Upon realizing that a partner enjoys receiving gifts, buying them things they like will affirm the relationship and bring greater satisfaction.

Read full story
201 comments

Narcissistic husband asks his wife, whom he manipulated, to trust him

Relationships are difficult even when the involved people are sensitive to each other's feelings and needs. If so, what would a relationship with a narcissist be like?. Narcissism is the trait of having an extreme sense of self-importance. As a result, they overestimate their talents and accomplishments and may seem boastful. They fantasize about experiencing unlimited power, brilliance, success, ideal love, and beauty. Generally, they also portray arrogance and a disdainful attitude.

Read full story
50 comments

Scientists explain what men want in women

There are many speculations as to what men really want from women. The most agreed-upon notion is that they want just sex. Though old studies could have indicated this is right, newer ones have more interesting findings.

Read full story

Scientists say getting married can lead to a healthier and happier life

Marriage is often associated with poor mental health, lack of privacy, and emotional vulnerability. As a result, marriages are thought to have adverse effects on life. It doesn’t help that 50% of all marriages end in a divorce or separation, further strengthening the idea.

Read full story
71 comments

Young men are gaining more from bromance than romance

Bromance is the close, non-sexual relationship between two men. This relationship is different from the traditional friendship between men as its more affectionate, trusting, and open. For example, men in the 1980s were engaged in detached friendships, whereas modern men have more emotional and trusting friendships.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy