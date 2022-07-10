Man messes up with wife's alarm and causes her to miss an exam

Is it right to punish a person for their choice?

Relationships are difficult even when both the people involved respect each other’s decisions and lifestyles. It can be extremely traumatizing if one is controlling and doesn’t accept their partner’s choices.

A controlling spouse might sabotage their spouse’s progress and complain that they don’t spend time with each other. Such people might also criticize their partner’s privacy and ignore boundaries.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man punishes his wife for choosing to study for exams over going to a party with him. The husband messes with her alarm, causing her to wake up late and miss the exam.

Should one force their spouse to prioritize a party over their future?

The author starts the post by saying that she has been married for about a year and is presently in her last year of university, so she has her hands full with projects and studies. Her husband doesn’t understand this and complains that they don’t do any activities together or hang out with friends.

Having said that, the day before the author’s exam, her husband requested her to attend a friend’s birthday function. She refused because she was preparing for the exam, but he insisted she come saying it’ll take only an hour, and said his friends would get upset if she didn’t show up. When she shut down the discussion saying she wasn’t interested, he called her selfish and inconsiderate.

Since the author is a heavy sleeper and stayed up late studying, she set the alarm. However, she woke up late and saw that the alarm was set to go off later. Then, her husband told her that he reset her alarm to repay her for not attending the party and not giving him one hour of her time.

Controlling spouses can damage relationships

Respecting one’s spouse’s priority is crucial for relationship satisfaction, higher intimacy, and greater commitment.

But the author’s husband doesn’t understand this and tries to change her priorities. So she shouted at him when she found out what he did - startling him.

Since the author was late, she wasn’t allowed to write the exam and had to go through a lot of trouble to reschedule it.

But now, her husband is not talking to her because she shouted at him, and thinks what he did is fair.

