Pro-choice people make fake bookings at Mortan's Restaurant after it defended Kavanaugh

There is a spike in the fake reservations in Morton’s Steakhouse after the restaurant defended conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh - who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

Abortion rights protesters gathered outside the restaurant after they learned that Kavanaugh was having dinner there on Wednesday - forcing him to exit via the back door.

Kavanaugh was one of the six conservative justices who voted to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade.

A representative of Morton’s wrote a statement in Politico, “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Following this, several people started booking fake reservations at the restaurant. Entrepreneur William LeGate posted a screenshot of a reservation booking and wrote on Twitter, “One of my followers just DM'd me a screenshot of their confirmation for a party of 8 tonight. I have a feeling there will be many empty Morton's this weekend…"

He continued in another follow-up tweet, “Morton's Steakhouse DC is now 'fully booked' for tonight… they have dozens of other locations across the country which are rapidly being booked by pro-choice protestors,"

One of the users commented, “Brett Kavanaugh's right to enjoy a quiet dinner at a pricey steakhouse does not supersede my right to bodily autonomy."

Another commented, “Hate to argue with the esteemed constitutional scholars at Morton's Steakhouse, but the protesters also have the 'right to congregate' or, you know, freedom of assembly."