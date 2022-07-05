A 15-year-old Tennessee boy catches an extremely rare white catfish and throws it back

A teenage angler recently caught an incredibly rare almost white catfish during his fishing trip on the Tennessee River . Edwards Tarumianz , 15 years old, was out fishing with Captain Richard Simms, who works at the Scenic City Fishing Charters, on June 28 when he chanced upon this extremely unusual fish. It is commonly known as the blue catfish and belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - the largest species of the North American catfish .

But the variety caught by Edwards is rare because it was mostly white with some light pink patches on its fins.

"We were shocked when we saw it," exclaimed Captain Simms. According to him, many anglers fish all their lives but may have never seen a white-hued catfish. He says he is 67 and has caught thousands of catfish yearly, but he never had the opportunity to chance upon this rarity.

They saw this catfish before landing, so there were some tense moments before the fish entered the net. They feel that this catch is so special and rare that had they not taken photos as a record, people would have refused to believe them.

According to the Captain, the catfish may be leucistic . Leucism is a condition affecting various animals, and they are characterized by an overall pale color. This condition is caused due to a genetic mutation that inhibits melanin production leading to the white, pale, patchy color of skin, feathers, and scales but does not affect the eyes. This condition may also be Albinism. In albinism, the melanin pigment is absent.

The Tennessee Wildlife Research Association( TWRA ) was unable to determine whether that catfish was leucistic or an albino. Nevertheless, they feel that it was an incredibly great and rare catch . Edwards later released the fish into the sea, hoping that someone else might find it. Along with this, the teenager also made some other impressive catches on that trip. The Captain was astounded at the young boy's fishing ability and described him as the " most accomplished" angler he had ever seen in his life."

It was a very special morning, capped off by a catfish unlike any I've ever seen before—and may never see again!" said Captain Simms in his Facebook post.