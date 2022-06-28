Pink asks her fans supporting Supreme Court's abortion law ruling not to listen to her music

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx3NZ_0gOcRyKo00
Facebook

Pop sensation Pink has been quite vocal regarding the recent abortion law ruling by the Supreme Court and has asked her fans supporting the anti-abortion movement not to listen to her music from now on.

Given the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Alecia Beth Moore, as is Pink's real name, vehemently sent a tweet. With the Supreme Court making a ruling that returns "The abortion issue to the people's elected representatives," there have been massive protests by the public. This decision by the Supreme Court has incurred the wrath of celebrities and Democratic-Republicans as well.

Famous musician Olivia Rodrigo even staged a musical protest against this decision at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the United Kingdom. Pink's tweet garnered a great response, with many people liking, commenting, and retweeting it. There were many hateful comments to which Pink replied and did not take them lying down. She had the perfect response to many who criticized her.

There was one tweet, in particular, that got out of hand by Kenny v/s Spenny comedian Spencer Rice who tweeted about Pink stating that he hopes her agent survives the stroke, to which Pink replied, "I am my agent. We are fine".

This particular tweet angered Pink's fans, who flooded his social media accounts with hateful comments, following which Rice made a video on Twitter that confirmed that his comment was only a joke. He also replied to Pink, saying that she has an exceptionally supportive fanbase, following which Pink urged her fans to leave Spencer Rice alone.

She continued criticizing the Supreme Court's ruling on Sunday as she wrote in her tweet about how years of racism, wars, misogyny, and pandemics have hurt everyone and have literally 'fried everyone's nerves.' On an optimistic note, she added that we are all in this together, and good will trump evil. She also added, "And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you're out of touch- so ask your kids... Oh wait- you can't. They hate you."

On June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold Mississippi's Gestation Age Act which was 2018 ruling and banned abortion after the 15 weeks of pregnancy, barring cases such as medical emergencies and fetal abnormalities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pink# Abortion law# News# Women rights# Abortion

Comments / 1395

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
2969 followers

More from Maya Devi

Missouri State

Missouri woman claims Walgreens denied giving miscarriage medications after she lost her baby

A Missouri woman claims that she was denied medication by a Walgreens pharmacist for safely passing her miscarriage. This incident occurred two days before the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Read full story
24 comments

Period tracking apps may now worry users amid abortion data concerns

With major changes taking place in period tracking apps, there has been a huge shift in their database. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe. V. Wade last week, data privacy is becoming a major cause of concern. The overturning of this landmark judgment has given individual states the power to impose bans on abortion. Trigger laws in 13 states have already been implemented. 25 other states are also likely to ban abortions.

Read full story
1 comments

Wearing mask is a better option to prevent Monkeypox, says CDC.

The increased spread of the Monkeypox virus in the community has become a cause of concern for health officials. Efforts are being made to trace back the spread after a third probable case has contracted the virus. Luckily, the risk associated with the virus is low.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Hochul signs stronger gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

New York state took another strong step concerning gun legislation, given the recent mass shootings setting a new limit on buying semi-assault weapons, body armor, etc. A new package of gun laws was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Read full story
1 comments

Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of feeding him leftover food

Women often do more household work than men due to their traditional roles. This would have become grotesque during the pandemic as we were spending even working hours at home - a place where women tend to take up more responsibility.

Read full story
306 comments

Boyfriend doesn't buy girlfriend a birthday gift because she didn't get him any

The famous American author and radio talk show host Gary Chapman expressed in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate”, the importance of gift giving and receiving. He said that sharing love through presents is one of the five love languages, irrespective of size or cost. Upon realizing that a partner enjoys receiving gifts, buying them things they like will affirm the relationship and bring greater satisfaction.

Read full story
201 comments

Narcissistic husband asks his wife, whom he manipulated, to trust him

Relationships are difficult even when the involved people are sensitive to each other's feelings and needs. If so, what would a relationship with a narcissist be like?. Narcissism is the trait of having an extreme sense of self-importance. As a result, they overestimate their talents and accomplishments and may seem boastful. They fantasize about experiencing unlimited power, brilliance, success, ideal love, and beauty. Generally, they also portray arrogance and a disdainful attitude.

Read full story
50 comments

Scientists explain what men want in women

There are many speculations as to what men really want from women. The most agreed-upon notion is that they want just sex. Though old studies could have indicated this is right, newer ones have more interesting findings.

Read full story

Scientists say getting married can lead to a healthier and happier life

Marriage is often associated with poor mental health, lack of privacy, and emotional vulnerability. As a result, marriages are thought to have adverse effects on life. It doesn’t help that 50% of all marriages end in a divorce or separation, further strengthening the idea.

Read full story
71 comments

Young men are gaining more from bromance than romance

Bromance is the close, non-sexual relationship between two men. This relationship is different from the traditional friendship between men as its more affectionate, trusting, and open. For example, men in the 1980s were engaged in detached friendships, whereas modern men have more emotional and trusting friendships.

Read full story
1 comments

A happy couple may not be emotionally intimate with each other

Emotional intimacy is usually viewed as a critical factor for a fulfilling and lasting relationship. People view emotionally close partners as more stable couples than 'not so' emotionally close ones.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 10 restaurants of NYC in April 2022

Several amazing restaurants in New York serve various cuisines at different rates. With so many choices, it isn't easy to decide where to eat from. Here, you’ll find a list of ten shining, debut restaurants of NYC.

Read full story

Daughters may inherit mood disorders from their mothers

A study published by the Journal of Neuroscience reported that mother-daughter relationships are stronger than mother-son, father-daughter, and father-son bonds. This is so because mothers and daughters exhibit similar brain activities, unlike father-son, father-daughter, or mother-son duo. From the result obtained by studying thirty five families, the part of the brain regulating emotions, the corticolimbic system, is more likely to be passed down from a mother to a daughter when compared to a mother to a son, father to son, or father to daughter.

Read full story
30 comments

This Maine Coon cat is so big that people think it’s a dog at first

Kefir, a cat of the Maine Coon breed, is so huge that people think he is a dog at first sight. “It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that it’s a dog at first.”, said his owner.

Read full story
347 comments
Euclid, OH

'I Want My Chicken': Ohio woman called 911 to complain about her KFC order

An Ohio woman called 911 over a KFC order on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022. Fox 8 Cleveland reported that the customer allegedly received only four chicken pieces after paying for eight in a KFC restaurant in Euclid Avenue, Euclid.

Read full story
9 comments

New Chinese supersonic jet will fly from Beijing to New York in an hour

A regular white jet.Photo by: the blowup on Unsplash. A Chinese aerospace firm, Space Transportation, is building a supersonic hybrid of an aircraft and a rocket that can travel from Beijing to New York in an hour. This masterpiece of a jet is said to travel at about 2,600 miles per hour.

Read full story
15 comments

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.

Read full story
39 comments

What can you do with the lost things you find?

It's common to lose things while on the go accidentally. It is also typical to find lost stuff from streets, markets, malls, etc. This is especially prone to happen in cities like New York because of its peak hour rush.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy