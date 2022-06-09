Governor Hochul signs stronger gun control laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adSSI_0g53Nju100
Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

New York state took another strong step concerning gun legislation, given the recent mass shootings setting a new limit on buying semi-assault weapons, body armor, etc. A new package of gun laws was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

At a meeting held in Bronx, which was attended by lawmakers, including the Mayor of Buffalo Byron Brown, Gov. Hochul signed ten bills to address the gun problem and as a step towards ensuring the safety of the citizens of New York. This has come after two back-to-back incidents, which included ten people being shot at a supermarket in Buffalo and the massacre in Texas where nineteen students and two school teachers were shot.

It includes "red flag" laws that prevent more people from buying a gun and micro stamping for new semi-automatic weapons, enabling tracing a bullet back to the used gun. The age limit to buy a semi-automatic gun has been raised from 18 to 21. The government has urged various social media platforms to maintain transparent policies and report any hate speech noticed on such platforms.

Gov. Hochul said, "This is a crisis, the scale of which requires a national response at the federal level and from every state. But here in New York, we don't wait - we lead. We already have the strongest laws in the nation, but even that's not enough. Because when we see loopholes, we close them. When we see laws that need to be strengthened, we strengthen them. If anyone tries to evade our laws, we stop them because this is a moment of reckoning for us as New Yorkers and Americans."

"For us in Buffalo, this is very personal. We are still hurting. We are still grieving. And we are still in pain from what happened in our community on May 14," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Some of the toughest gun laws are already in place in New York. Hence, the most violent crime guns are found to be handguns and not AR-15s and are not originally from the state. "What drives gun policy are these mass shootings, and these mass shootings are very, very different from the majority of gun violence we see in this country is," said Warren Eller of John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Unfortunately, the laws already in force are not helpful in the present scenario. With the unprecedented use of guns, stringent laws need to be implemented. "Gun laws don't work because they only keep the lawful ... legal citizens will obey those laws. Criminals won't obey the laws," Executive Director Tom King said.

The new laws have been backed by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.

Such mass shootings have become a matter of grave concern and are causing huge devastation, and are a threat to the safety of the community and the citizens of New York. It has been said that with the implementation of such strict laws, New York shall become a model for other states to follow.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
2485 followers

More from Maya Devi

People may have to wear masks to prevent Monekypox infection

The increased spread of the Monkeypox virus in the community has become a cause of concern for health officials. Efforts are being made to trace back the spread after a third probable case has contracted the virus. Luckily, the risk associated with the virus is low.

Read full story
1 comments

New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Read full story
1 comments

Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of feeding him leftover food

Women often do more household work than men due to their traditional roles. This would have become grotesque during the pandemic as we were spending even working hours at home - a place where women tend to take up more responsibility.

Read full story
306 comments

Boyfriend doesn't buy girlfriend a birthday gift because she didn't get him any

The famous American author and radio talk show host Gary Chapman expressed in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate”, the importance of gift giving and receiving. He said that sharing love through presents is one of the five love languages, irrespective of size or cost. Upon realizing that a partner enjoys receiving gifts, buying them things they like will affirm the relationship and bring greater satisfaction.

Read full story
201 comments

Narcissistic husband asks his wife, whom he manipulated, to trust him

Relationships are difficult even when the involved people are sensitive to each other's feelings and needs. If so, what would a relationship with a narcissist be like?. Narcissism is the trait of having an extreme sense of self-importance. As a result, they overestimate their talents and accomplishments and may seem boastful. They fantasize about experiencing unlimited power, brilliance, success, ideal love, and beauty. Generally, they also portray arrogance and a disdainful attitude.

Read full story
50 comments

Scientists explain what men want in women

There are many speculations as to what men really want from women. The most agreed-upon notion is that they want just sex. Though old studies could have indicated this is right, newer ones have more interesting findings.

Read full story

Scientists say getting married can lead to a healthier and happier life

Marriage is often associated with poor mental health, lack of privacy, and emotional vulnerability. As a result, marriages are thought to have adverse effects on life. It doesn’t help that 50% of all marriages end in a divorce or separation, further strengthening the idea.

Read full story
71 comments

Young men are gaining more from bromance than romance

Bromance is the close, non-sexual relationship between two men. This relationship is different from the traditional friendship between men as its more affectionate, trusting, and open. For example, men in the 1980s were engaged in detached friendships, whereas modern men have more emotional and trusting friendships.

Read full story
1 comments

A happy couple may not be emotionally intimate with each other

Emotional intimacy is usually viewed as a critical factor for a fulfilling and lasting relationship. People view emotionally close partners as more stable couples than 'not so' emotionally close ones.

Read full story

Top 10 restaurants of NYC in April 2022

Several amazing restaurants in New York serve various cuisines at different rates. With so many choices, it isn't easy to decide where to eat from. Here, you’ll find a list of ten shining, debut restaurants of NYC.

Read full story

Daughters may inherit mood disorders from their mothers

A study published by the Journal of Neuroscience reported that mother-daughter relationships are stronger than mother-son, father-daughter, and father-son bonds. This is so because mothers and daughters exhibit similar brain activities, unlike father-son, father-daughter, or mother-son duo. From the result obtained by studying thirty five families, the part of the brain regulating emotions, the corticolimbic system, is more likely to be passed down from a mother to a daughter when compared to a mother to a son, father to son, or father to daughter.

Read full story
20 comments

This Maine Coon cat is so big that people think it’s a dog at first

Kefir, a cat of the Maine Coon breed, is so huge that people think he is a dog at first sight. “It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that it’s a dog at first.”, said his owner.

Read full story
346 comments

'I Want My Chicken': Ohio woman called 911 to complain about her KFC order

An Ohio woman called 911 over a KFC order on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022. Fox 8 Cleveland reported that the customer allegedly received only four chicken pieces after paying for eight in a KFC restaurant in Euclid Avenue, Euclid.

Read full story
9 comments

New Chinese supersonic jet will fly from Beijing to New York in an hour

A regular white jet.Photo by: the blowup on Unsplash. A Chinese aerospace firm, Space Transportation, is building a supersonic hybrid of an aircraft and a rocket that can travel from Beijing to New York in an hour. This masterpiece of a jet is said to travel at about 2,600 miles per hour.

Read full story
15 comments

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.

Read full story
39 comments

What can you do with the lost things you find?

It's common to lose things while on the go accidentally. It is also typical to find lost stuff from streets, markets, malls, etc. This is especially prone to happen in cities like New York because of its peak hour rush.

Read full story
11 comments

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.

Read full story
11 comments

Upcoming events in NYC in April 2022

This spring is packed with fun-filled celebrations and nature exploring. From Easter to Earth day, here are a few events you may want to attend if you are staying in NYC or visiting this beautiful city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy