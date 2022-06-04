New York City events in June 2022

People describe their New York experience as 'unforgettable'. The City that never sleeps is known for its liveliness and vibrancy, which is bustling with activities all year round. With the advent of summer in June, New York is flooded with tourists from all over the world to experience the city's magic and attend a variety of events happening in June.

Time Out, a global magazine, has summarized a few of these events.

1. Bryant Park Picnic Performances

There are 26 music, dance, and theater events that will be a part of the iconic Bryant Park Picnic Performances . The Barber of Seville is an ongoing stage show till September 17 with an American Symphony Orchestra's 60th-anniversary concert. Other performances such as The Town Hall and Joe's Pub are lined up, which are all free for the public.

2. Concerts on The Rooftop at Pier 17

Various concerts are happening on the Rooftop of Pier 17 , which is a popular summer destination for great music, food, and mesmerizing views of NYC. Artists such as Simple Plan, DEVO, Flogging Molly, and The Used are all set to enthrall the audience with their scintillating performances. Tickets are available onsite at the Box office or can be booked online on Ticketmaster.com.You may also check out the newly opened lounge PATRÓN.

3. Coney Island Mermaid Parade

The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the nation's largest art parade held on June 18 this year. It is a summer spectacle that you just cannot miss if you are in New York.

4. Bronx Night Market

The Bronx night market is an open-air market perfect for shopaholics, foodies, and music lovers and takes place on the last Saturday of every month. You can enjoy local delicacies with some amazing live music.

5. Tribeca Film Festival

Film connoisseurs can attend the annual Tribeca Film Festival from June 8-19, which showcases a diverse selection of films, music, arts, etc. A lot of young aspiring filmmakers often choose this prestigious platform for screening their first film at this festival. They also have many free outdoor 'drive-in' screenings for film lovers. This year the famous star Al Pacino will be introducing the screening of the remastered version of the classic 'The Godfather ' on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

6. Smorgasburg

Smorgasburg is a food lover's paradise and is known for its culinary extravaganza. With over a hundred vendors such as Barbecue Taqueria, Bona Bona ice cream, Thai Bird, and many more, this food festival is a gastronomical delight.

7. Brooklyn Flea

Brooklyn Flea market is another popular shopping destination with the best selection of throwback wares and records. The market also has over forty vendors selling furniture, ceramics, clothes, and a lot more.

8. Shakespeare in the Park

For literature lovers, Shakespeare in the Park is a visual delight. Watch the immortal characters come to life against a splendid backdrop of nature. They have a lottery system for free tickets, so make sure you reach early. New York is a city of delight for music, art, history, and literature lovers. It is a treasure trove of activities that will leave you spellbound with its magical experiences and memories. So it's time to book your tickets, pack your bags, and head to this amazing city of love, lights, arts, music, and more.

9. Uptown Night Market

You may also shop at the Uptown Night Market , which stands for 'Vocal for Local' and is a celebration of art and fashion with vendors such as Hangry Dog, Twister Cakes, and The Bronx Burger Company putting up their stalls here. You can also groove to the beat of DJ Cosi, who performs at this market.

10. Forest Hills Stadium