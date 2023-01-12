New Year’s Resolutions for Your Financials

Cash, calculator, and notepad, suggesting that the person is working on their financials. Photo by Canva

You may be looking for some resolutions aimed at getting a handle on your financials. If 2020 showed us anything, it’s that life comes at you fast. You need to always be prepared for the unexpected. Being responsible with your money and applying good financial habits into everyday life will help you be prepared for whatever comes your way. We at MaxLend have outlined a few excellent financial habits to follow through with to help stick with those New Year’s resolutions.

Financial New Year’s Resolutions

Ring in the new year by setting yourself up financially for years to come. Here are just a few ideas on how to save money this year.

Keep Better Track of Your Money

Through life’s busy days, it can be difficult to keep track of all the purchases you make. Whether it’s an accidental binge buy or the unused subscription to the streaming service, it might be time to sit down and look at where your money is coming in and heading out.

It wouldn’t hurt to put aside time and look over your monthly bank statements, as well. This will give you an idea of your spending habits, where you could cut back spending, and possibly track down a fraudulent charge to your account that you might’ve missed otherwise.

Pay Bills on Time

To keep a strong credit history, it’s important to pay your bills in a timely manner. This goes past your credit card bill. If you are feeling lazy about paying your rent and utilities, the late dues may be reported to collections, affecting your credit score. Most companies offer automated payments, making it simpler to pay your bills and not get behind.

Take Advantage of Pretax Benefits

If you use pretax benefits, your gross income will look as if it’s lower than it actually is. As we know, less income means fewer taxes. You may be able to get pretax benefits on products like health insurance, 401k, transportation, etc.