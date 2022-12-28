Did You Overspend During the Holidays? Getting Back on Track

Did You Overspend During the Holidays? Getting Back on Track

A lot of us get excited when the holiday season rolls around. There are decorations, great food, and quality time spent with friends and family. In fact, there are many things to look forward to during the holiday season. It’s easy to get caught up in the festivities. We see things that we know our friends and family will treasure, and we think we have to buy them. We go from store to store or shop online, and when it’s all over, we realize that we overspent for the holidays. But what can we do now? Now you want to get back on track after overspending. Don’t be embarrassed. It happens. Fortunately, MaxLend has some ideas about what you can do to help your situation.

How Much Do You Spend on the Holidays?

Have you ever asked your friends, “How much do you spend on the holidays?” Everyone’s financial situation is different, and not surprisingly, everyone’s holiday budgets are different. There is no right or wrong when it comes to holiday spending. It has more to do with the amount you can afford.

Holiday Spending

Regarding holiday spending, many factors influence us to spend more than we intended. Sometimes it’s the cute clothes we saw in the store window. Other times, you’re shopping online and notice some deals inspired by your recent search history. What’s even harder to ignore is when your child, parent, or significant other asks for something special. Even if it’s not in your holiday budget, you want to make them happy and may do your best not to disappoint them.

Spending Too Much Money

Now that the holiday season is over, you have time to fondly look back at the great memories you made. You remember surprising your brother and sister-in-law with a visit. You cherished watching your niece opening her first Easy-Bake Oven.

After you think about all of the good, you start to experience an aftershock. You look at the receipts piled up from all you spent on the holidays. What’s worse is you realize that you were spending too much money during the holidays.

When it comes to spending too much money, it’s easy to do. But what happens if you have spent too much money and now are having issues? You must find a way to pay your bills and get back on track.

How to Get Back on Track

Here are some ideas for how to get back on track, plus the steps you can take.

  1. Don’t panic — Panicking won’t help. Stay calm, take a deep breath, and know you can fix your situation. This might take a little time, but you’ll be back on track before you know it.
  2. Gather your receipts — You should know where you spent your money. Did you put any of the gifts you bought on credit cards? If you did, you must make sure you pay all your credit card bills.
  3. Gather your bills and put them in order — It’s also important to list all of your bills that are due now or will be due soon. This list should include who you need to pay, the minimum amounts you can pay, and the due dates for each of these.
  4. Make a game plan — You don’t want to start paying back your bills haphazardly. Make sure that you are paying your bills by their due dates. Use the bill list you created to help ensure you don’t miss anything.
  5. Plan ahead for next year — To avoid overspending when the holidays roll around again, create a budget using the 50–30–20 rule. This common budgeting tactic encourages you to spend your money in the right places.



