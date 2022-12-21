About Bad Credit Loans

Bad credit loan application Photo by Canva

Credit ratings, known as FICO scores, vary from as low as 300 to as high as 850. A score below 580 is considered a bad credit rating. Sometimes things happen in life, that cause us not to have the best credit. Maybe you didn’t pay a few bills on time, or maybe there are some bills you didn’t pay at all. Perhaps you had an account sent to collections or one that the lender charged off. Maxed-out credit cards and high credit card balances are often the culprits behind bad credit scores. Even those with bad FICO scores need funding at times. But how do you qualify for a bad credit loan?

What Counts in a Credit Score?

Different attributes factor into a person’s credit score. The most highly weighted aspect is payment history. For this reason, it’s important to pay your bills on time, whether you are just establishing credit or trying to improve or maintain it. The next item looked at is the amount that you owe. Even if you have available credit, that doesn’t mean that you should use it. The length of your credit history is the next element of your score. Finally, both new and your mix of credit are equally weighted.

Can You Get a Loan With Bad Credit?

Don’t worry. It is possible to get a loan, even if you do not have the best credit score. Just remember that since lenders are taking a greater risk, they will typically charge higher interest rates when lending to those with lower credit scores. Before you take out a loan, make sure that you can pay it back. After all, failure to pay will only harm your score. Though many lenders offer unsecured loans, you might need to get a secured loan if you have bad credit. A secured loan requires collateral on your part. Some lenders may even ask for a co-signer to attest that someone will pay on time and as promised.

Why Should I Apply for a Loan?

