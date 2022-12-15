About Personal Loans

Personal Loans Photo by Canva

The Beatles may have said, “I never needed anybody’s help in any way,” but for the majority of us, this statement couldn’t be further from the truth. Whether it’s getting help to watch your kids, help in learning something new, or help in paying off your debts, we can all occasionally use a helping hand.

How Can You Use a Personal Loan?

Which best describes a way people can use personal loans? Personal loans are often unsecured loans that typically don’t require you to identify how the money will be used. This might make you ask: What is an unsecured personal loan? An unsecured loan does not require any form of collateral. Examples of unsecured loans include student loans, credit cards, and personal loans. Because the lender is taking a higher risk by loaning money without collateral with personal loans, higher credit scores may be required to qualify. Alternatively, because of the increased risk, lenders may charge a higher interest rate on an unsecured personal loan than they would on a secured loan.

Pros and Cons of Personal Loans

As with any loan, there are pros and cons to personal loans that you should consider before taking out a personal loan. Here we will cover some of the positive and negative aspects of personal loans that you should consider before submitting an application with a lender.

Pros of Personal Loans

You might now be thinking, “What is the benefit of obtaining a personal loan?” As opposed to secured loans, which require a form of collateral, there is often no collateral required to obtain a personal loan. This also may mean that less documentation is needed to obtain your loan, leading to getting a quick personal loan. Another benefit of personal loans is that if you cannot make a payment, the bank typically cannot seize your property with an unsecured personal loan. Additionally, the better your credit score, the more likely you will get a lower interest rate on your personal loan.

Whether you are looking for a loan to help pay for your upcoming nuptials, repairs to your home or car, or other emergency funding, same-day personal loans could help.

Cons of Personal Loans

Though there are definitely benefits to personal loans, some cons also exist. As with secured loans, if you fail to pay a personal loan, your credit score may be severely and negatively impacted. Additionally, if you default and have an unpaid loan, the lender could sell your loan balance to debt collectors, leading to unwanted phone calls or possible lawsuits. Another con of personal loans may be a higher interest rate. The more risk that lenders accept, the higher the interest rates might be.

Whether you opt to take a personal loan or another kind of loan, make sure you weigh the pros and cons to ensure that the loan you take out best fits your needs.