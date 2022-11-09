Installment loans Canva

What Is an Installment Loan?

An installment loan is a type of loan where you receive one lump sum of money and sign an agreement stating you will pay it back in scheduled payments over a fixed amount of time until your debt is paid off. The repayment schedule is predictable, allowing borrowers to have control over their budget and providing them with an easy way to plan a better financial future.

What Can Direct Installment Loans Be Used For?

Direct installment loans can be used for unexpected personal expenses, as well as a wide variety of things if the money in your savings account is insufficient. Direct installment loans are paid off with a repayment plan over time. Depending on the type of installment loan and the lender, you may not be limited on how you spend the funds. Direct lenders for installment loans may not ask how you intend to use the money.

Types of Installment Loans

There are two types of installment loans: collateralized and non-collateralized. Mortgages and auto loans are collateralized loans, while personal loans and student loans are classified as non-collateralized.

Collateralized

Mortgages are collateralized or secured with the house that the loan is being used to purchase. This is the same for auto loans, where the lender uses the vehicle as security against the sum of the loan. If you fail to make payments for a collateralized loan, you risk losing the item being used for collateral.

Non-Collateralized

Loans that do not require collateral, called non-collateralized or unsecured loans, are usually based on the borrower’s credit history and the ability to make payments. Non-collateralized installment loans may have a higher interest rate, reflecting the higher risk of non-repayment.

Reasons For Getting a Direct Installment Loan

If unexpected expenses have come your way – home repairs, auto repairs, emergency legal fees, etc. – and you need emergency funding, a direct installment loan could help you get back on your feet and give you time to get your finances under control. When you apply for cash online and opt for an installment loan, you know exactly how much each payment will be and how long you’ll be paying the loan back.