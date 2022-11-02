Canva

If you’re in a situation where you need to borrow from a lender, it’s important to understand the different types of loans so you can determine which loan will suit your needs. There are several different types of loans, such as unsecured personal loans, secured personal loans, fixed-rate loans, debt consolidation loans, payday loans, payday alternative loans, and more. We’ll cover some of these different types of loans to help you better understand what kinds of loans are available and which may work for you.

Unsecured Loans

To determine how much you can borrow, lenders who offer unsecured loans may use your credit score or other factors as a reference. People with good credit may end up with a lower interest rate than those with bad credit. However, some people with bad credit can still get unsecured loans.

Secured Loans

With a secured loan, also known as a collateral loan, you’re required to offer some type of collateral to secure your loan. When you use collateral to take out a loan, you’re running the risk of losing the property you’ve offered as collateral.

Payday Loans

Payday loans are loans that are typically due in full with interest by your next payday. These cash loans are to be repaid to the lender once you get paid from your job.

Payday Alternative Loans – Installment Loans

One option for an alternative to a payday loan is a short-term installment loan. Installment loans may be more feasible compared to traditional payday loans, as you can get a longer repayment timeline with a payday alternative loan. Unlike an installment loan, a traditional payday loan typically must be repaid with interest on your next pay date.

Debt Consolidation Loans

You can use unsecured personal loans to help consolidate debt. To consolidate debt with a personal loan, you can apply for a loan in the amount that you owe, use the loan to pay off your debts, and ultimately pay off the loan.

Fixed-Rate loans

Most personal loans come with fixed interest rates, meaning that the interest rate and the repayment rate will stay steady over time. These predictable payments make it easier to know and understand how much you owe on your loan each month during your repayment. Loans with a fixed rate may be easier to incorporate into a budget.