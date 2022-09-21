Emergency Home Repairs Canva

No matter the situation, unexpected expenses are never fun. In the case of home repairs, emergencies are up there with some of the worst issues you must fix immediately. What do you do when your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover an emergency at home – a leaky roof, a broken air conditioning, or busted water pipes? If you haven’t planned properly financially, you may find yourself in a bind when it’s time to pay for emergency home repairs. Fortunately, you have options to choose from when it comes to home repair loans.

Common Home Repairs

While you look around and notice all the things you may want to fix at home, there’s a difference between an emergency and what you can wait to repair, especially if you’re low on money. Painting your house is not as important as fixing the toilet leaking into the bedroom.

Some of the most common emergency home repairs are:

Fixing a foundation

Roof repair

Water heater replacement

Heating or air conditioning repair

Pipe repair

Septic system replacement

Some non-emergency home repairs include:

Painting your home, interior or exterior

Removing popcorn ceilings

Fixing a clogged garbage disposal

Fixing a running toilet

Installing light fixtures

Patching holes

Fixing broken windows

How to Pay for Emergency Home Repairs

You have several options to help pay for your emergency home repairs, such as:

Pay with cash from an emergency fund you’ve been saving up

Put the charges on a credit card

Use a home equity line of credit

Using an Emergency Fund

One of the easiest ways to pay for home repairs that come up unexpectedly is by being able to lean on an emergency fund of money that you’ve saved up over time. Typically, it is recommended that you save anywhere from three to six months of expenses in your emergency fund. This money is solely for unexpected events that occur.