No matter the situation, unexpected expenses are never fun. In the case of home repairs, emergencies are up there with some of the worst issues you must fix immediately. What do you do when your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover an emergency at home – a leaky roof, a broken air conditioning, or busted water pipes? If you haven’t planned properly financially, you may find yourself in a bind when it’s time to pay for emergency home repairs. Fortunately, you have options to choose from when it comes to home repair loans.
Common Home Repairs
While you look around and notice all the things you may want to fix at home, there’s a difference between an emergency and what you can wait to repair, especially if you’re low on money. Painting your house is not as important as fixing the toilet leaking into the bedroom.
Some of the most common emergency home repairs are:
- Fixing a foundation
- Roof repair
- Water heater replacement
- Heating or air conditioning repair
- Pipe repair
- Septic system replacement
Some non-emergency home repairs include:
- Painting your home, interior or exterior
- Removing popcorn ceilings
- Fixing a clogged garbage disposal
- Fixing a running toilet
- Installing light fixtures
- Patching holes
- Fixing broken windows
How to Pay for Emergency Home Repairs
You have several options to help pay for your emergency home repairs, such as:
- Pay with cash from an emergency fund you’ve been saving up
- Put the charges on a credit card
- Use a home equity line of credit
Using an Emergency Fund
One of the easiest ways to pay for home repairs that come up unexpectedly is by being able to lean on an emergency fund of money that you’ve saved up over time. Typically, it is recommended that you save anywhere from three to six months of expenses in your emergency fund. This money is solely for unexpected events that occur.
Comments / 0