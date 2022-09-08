How to Stay on Top of Your Bills

Staying on top of your bills Canva

Bills, one of the tedious yet inevitable things in life. With life comes many distractions, and with many distractions, things like bills can slip through the cracks. If you’ve ever paid a bill late, you know how much it can counteract anything you’ve done to improve your credit score. It’s important to stay on top of your bills, especially when you’re dealing with bills like electric and phone lines.

If you can’t pay your bills or have ever struggled with paying your bills on time, you should create a system to get into a good habit of being able to manage paying bills. Make it a point to never miss a payment, and begin working towards habits to help stay ahead of your bills before they’re due. Below are a few tips on how you can stay on top of your bills and never be late for payment again.

Set Up Autopay

Autopay is one of the best ways for you to stay on top of your bills. When you automate your bills, you don’t even have to think about if you’ve paid your bill, and you don’t have to worry about paying your bills on time. However, auto payments are only beneficial if you have a good understanding of your cash flow. Get to know the timing of your paychecks and your due payments before setting up autopay. Once you begin automating your bills, funds will come out of your account and you won’t have to worry about making sure your bills are being paid on time.

Set Bill Payment Reminders

It’s easy to forget due dates. Stay ahead of your bills by signing up for email and text message bill reminders. If you don’t have an option for signing up for reminders, set recurring reminders on your calendar each month on your smartphone. If you’re more of a traditional paper and pen kind of person, have your reminder written down where you can see it every day, such as stuck on your fridge with a magnet.

Keep Your Bills in a Central Location

Bills can get lost – paper bills can get lost in the mail or thrown away in the same way that paperless bills can get lost in your inbox. Stay on top of your bills by getting organized. First, standardize the way you receive bills. If you choose paper bills, keep them in a bill tray or in a folder where you can access them at any time and know that they will always be there. If you get paperless bills in email, create a subfolder in your inbox for your bills to keep track.

Establish a Routine

Reviewing bills and your finances should be part of your routine, whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly. Stay ahead of your bills by understanding your financial situation and the dates on which you need to pay your bills on time.