Budgeting to Get Out of Debt

MaxLend Loans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePgjV_0hdy71H700
Budgeting to Get Out of DebtCanva

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services.

If you’re in debt or having trouble with money, you’re not alone. In June 2019, student debt totaled $1.605 trillion, and the average U.S. household is $135,065 in debt.[1] Believe it or not, these shocking numbers do not only come from necessary expenses, they also come from bad spending habits.

While living expenses such as rent, food, and gas are necessary, an apartment in the heart of downtown, eating at restaurants every night, and the most luxurious car on the market are not as necessary in your life, especially if you’re having money troubles.

How to Get Out of Debt

It is possible to get out of debt, and you can even get out of debt on a low income. If you find yourself in debt, there are plenty of actions that you can take that can help pull you out. First, you should begin by setting realistic financial goals for yourself. Set goals that are clear, defined, possible to achieve, and relevant to your situation. One of the most realistic financial goals is also one of the ways you can get out of debt: budgeting. It takes $0 to create a budget and stick to it.

The 50/30/20 Budget Rule

The basic 50/30/20 budget rule is to divide up after-tax income and allocate it to spend: 50% on needs, 30% on wants, and putting away 20% to savings. Create a budget using the 50/30/20 budget rule by splitting your finances into these three categories. Before doing so, you must determine which expenses are necessary to cover basic living needs, and which expenses can be cut. The expenses you give up can be utilized as the 20% to put into your savings account and towards your future financial goals.

Consider Extra Payments

Extra payments on your accounts can shorten your payoff time so you can get out of debt quicker. Not only can you pay off the money you owe, but extra payments can also boost your credit score by lowering your credit utilization ratio.

Focus on Your Needs

Focus on your needs, not your wants. Learn to say “no” and stop treating yourself with food, clothes, drinks, subscriptions, etc. You can’t get out of debt if your debt continues to grow. Create a budget and categorize your spending so you can understand where you are spending too much money and what items you can cut out and say “no” to. For example, you do not need to go out every Friday after work. Even spending one Friday night at home can save you money and help you make headway on getting out of debt.

There are many different steps you can take to help get out of debt, and all you have to do is start by setting realistic financial goals for yourself, create a budget, and stick to it!

SOURCE: [1] SpendMeNot – 23+ Consumer Debt Statistics That Will Shock You in 2020

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# debt# get out of debt# save money# boost credit

Comments / 0

Published by

At MaxLend, we’re not bankers. We’re people like you. And we understand how life can sometimes be. That’s why we want to give you the information you need when you are looking to apply for cash online so that you can make an informed decision.

Fort Lauderdale, FL
129 followers

More from MaxLend Loans

5 Reasons People Stay in Debt

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. Getting into debt is easy – but what about getting out of it? If you’re struggling with too much debt, you’re not alone. A study in the Complex Story of American Debt shows that 80 percent of Americans have some form of debt, whether it’s a mortgage, car loan, unpaid credit card balance, medical and legal bills, student loans, or a combination of those. If you’re dealing with too much debt, there may be reasons behind this. Below we share some of the reasons people stay in debt.

Read full story

Why Should I Pay Bills on Time?

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. Maybe it’s those constant television commercials, or our parents pounded it into our brains. Whatever the case, we are constantly reminded that paying our bills is essential. It starts from the time we understand what money and bills are. We’re told that paying our bills on time is important. Though you’ve been informed of the importance, have you been told why? In this blog we explain why you should pay bills on time.

Read full story

5 Tips to Save Money on School Supplies

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. I may get commissions for purchases made through links in this post. Summer is starting to wind down, which means the new school year is almost here. As you begin to prepare for the upcoming school year, you may be feeling the familiar stress of back-to-school shopping. Don’t let the school supply list overwhelm you. Regardless of whether your kids are in elementary, middle, or high school – or even if they’re in college – there are many ways to save money on school supplies.

Read full story

What Am I Supposed to Do if I Can’t Pay My Bills On Time?

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. One of the most common struggles Americans face is paying their bills. One of the worst things you can do in this struggle is disregard the issue because it can lead to a serious debt problem. It’s vital that you understand what to do when you can’t pay your bills.

Read full story
66 comments

What Is a Direct Payday Loan?

It’s not uncommon to find yourself in a tough situation longing for financial assistance. Not everyone has the luxury or ability to borrow funds from family or friends. So what are you supposed to do when you need to borrow money? There are many different types of loans available – and many different loan features. Payday loans are one option for those who need emergency funds. Alternative payday loans are another – an option that may be able to provide you with fast funding, along with more flexibility and time for repayment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy