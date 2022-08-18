Paying Bills on Time Canva

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services.

Maybe it’s those constant television commercials, or our parents pounded it into our brains. Whatever the case, we are constantly reminded that paying our bills is essential. It starts from the time we understand what money and bills are. We’re told that paying our bills on time is important. Though you’ve been informed of the importance, have you been told why? In this blog we explain why you should pay bills on time.

Why Should I Pay Bills on Time?

Many reasons make paying bills on time important. You might be thinking about buying a car, investing in a house, or otherwise making a purchase that requires you to have credit. These companies that provide credit to you will want to see your financial history. Part of that financial history is if you have a history of paying your bills on time. Though many factors go into establishing a person’s credit score, their history of paying bills is highly weighted. For this reason alone, you can see that you will want to pay your bills on time.

Another reason to pay your bills on time is late fees. When you fail to pay a bill on time, a debtor can charge you a fee. This fee could be charged once or it could be a fee for each day your bill is late. For example, some companies charge $25 for their late fee. If you have a late payment each month, think about how at the end of a year, you could have had that money to spend on something else.

What about phone calls? Today, people don’t even want to pick up the phone to talk to their dearest friends. If you don’t want to talk to people you know on the phone, do you want to have a debt collector calling you regularly because you didn’t pay your bills? We doubt the answer to that is “yes.”

How Can I Make Sure to Pay Bills on Time?

There are a few things you can do to ensure that you regularly pay your bills on time. To start, you’ll want to make sure that you see all of your bills when they are sent to you. You might get a paper bill you retrieve from your mailbox or an email you receive on your computer. Paying attention to the bills that come in will help ensure that you pay them on time.

Some debtors allow for automatic payments to be made to them through your bank or a credit card. Setting up these payments will help you ensure that no bills accidentally get overlooked. If your billing due date doesn’t align well with your payday, contact the company to see if you can move the due date. Moving the date can also help ensure you have the funds available to pay the bills when they come due.

Another way to guarantee your bills get paid on time is to pay them early. Most companies won’t charge a fee for early payments. If you have the money on hand to pay your bills, paying them early and getting them out of the way might help keep you from incurring unnecessary charges.