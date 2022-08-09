5 Tips to Save Money on School Supplies

MaxLend Loans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8Biw_0hAGafEP00
Back to School ShoppingCanva

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. I may get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

Summer is starting to wind down, which means the new school year is almost here. As you begin to prepare for the upcoming school year, you may be feeling the familiar stress of back-to-school shopping. Don’t let the school supply list overwhelm you. Regardless of whether your kids are in elementary, middle, or high school – or even if they’re in college – there are many ways to save money on school supplies.

How to Save Money on School Supplies

Whether your kids are going back to a physical school, continuing virtual learning at home, or a combination of learning methods, it’s time to check off the items on their school supply lists. Here are some ways to save a few bucks.

Home Inventory Check

If you’re looking to save money on school supplies, the first thing you can do is conduct a home inventory check. Shop your current inventory before purchasing more items.

Have your kids try on all of their clothes and see who needs what. You can also sell your gently used clothes or donate them to those in need.

Look for notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, scissors, and other educational materials that are lying around your house that can be reused in the coming school year.

Refurbished Technology

A commonly overlooked tip for saving on back-to-school shopping is purchasing refurbished technology. It doesn’t matter which method of learning your kids will be using this school year, because most children will need some form of technology to complete their assignments. Thankfully, you can purchase gently-used laptops, computers, tablets, and more.

Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and even Apple may have awesome deals on the tech gadgets necessary for success. Refurbished models can get the job done while saving you hundreds of dollars. The best part is most of the big-name providers offer money-back warranties.

Shop Sales Only

There is no need to purchase educational materials at full price. There are plenty of office supply retailers that may sell pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, highlighters, and more for less than a dollar.

An excellent way to save money is by comparing pricing online from big box stores like Walmart and Target. Instead of paying $3 or $4 for a pair of scissors, you may easily find a great deal just by doing your research.

You can also wait until the tax-free weekend in most states and purchase the items on your school supply list then. Don’t wait until the deals are over. Shop now for maximum savings.

Stock Up Now, Not Later

Your kids are most likely going to need supplies throughout the academic year. Most of the supply sales are right before the year begins. Take advantage of that by stocking up now so that you don’t have to pay the hefty prices later on.

When you are shopping the sales before you send your kids back to school, stock up on extra pencils, paper, and other supplies that tend to run out. Now is the time to accumulate the products your children might need throughout the year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# back to school# shopping# supplies# pens# pencils

Comments / 0

Published by

At MaxLend, we’re not bankers. We’re people like you. And we understand how life can sometimes be. That’s why we want to give you the information you need when you are looking to apply for cash online so that you can make an informed decision about ca

Fort Lauderdale, FL
121 followers

More from MaxLend Loans

What Am I Supposed to Do if I Can’t Pay My Bills On Time?

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. One of the most common struggles Americans face is paying their bills. One of the worst things you can do in this struggle is disregard the issue because it can lead to a serious debt problem. It’s vital that you understand what to do when you can’t pay your bills.

Read full story
65 comments

What Is a Direct Payday Loan?

It’s not uncommon to find yourself in a tough situation longing for financial assistance. Not everyone has the luxury or ability to borrow funds from family or friends. So what are you supposed to do when you need to borrow money? There are many different types of loans available – and many different loan features. Payday loans are one option for those who need emergency funds. Alternative payday loans are another – an option that may be able to provide you with fast funding, along with more flexibility and time for repayment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy