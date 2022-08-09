5 Tips to Save Money on School Supplies

Back to School Shopping Canva

I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. I may get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

Summer is starting to wind down, which means the new school year is almost here. As you begin to prepare for the upcoming school year, you may be feeling the familiar stress of back-to-school shopping. Don’t let the school supply list overwhelm you. Regardless of whether your kids are in elementary, middle, or high school – or even if they’re in college – there are many ways to save money on school supplies.

How to Save Money on School Supplies

Whether your kids are going back to a physical school, continuing virtual learning at home, or a combination of learning methods, it’s time to check off the items on their school supply lists. Here are some ways to save a few bucks.

Home Inventory Check

If you’re looking to save money on school supplies, the first thing you can do is conduct a home inventory check. Shop your current inventory before purchasing more items.

Have your kids try on all of their clothes and see who needs what. You can also sell your gently used clothes or donate them to those in need.

Look for notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, scissors, and other educational materials that are lying around your house that can be reused in the coming school year.

Refurbished Technology

A commonly overlooked tip for saving on back-to-school shopping is purchasing refurbished technology. It doesn’t matter which method of learning your kids will be using this school year, because most children will need some form of technology to complete their assignments. Thankfully, you can purchase gently-used laptops, computers, tablets, and more.

Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and even Apple may have awesome deals on the tech gadgets necessary for success. Refurbished models can get the job done while saving you hundreds of dollars. The best part is most of the big-name providers offer money-back warranties.

Shop Sales Only

There is no need to purchase educational materials at full price. There are plenty of office supply retailers that may sell pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, highlighters, and more for less than a dollar.

An excellent way to save money is by comparing pricing online from big box stores like Walmart and Target. Instead of paying $3 or $4 for a pair of scissors, you may easily find a great deal just by doing your research.

You can also wait until the tax-free weekend in most states and purchase the items on your school supply list then. Don’t wait until the deals are over. Shop now for maximum savings.

Stock Up Now, Not Later

Your kids are most likely going to need supplies throughout the academic year. Most of the supply sales are right before the year begins. Take advantage of that by stocking up now so that you don’t have to pay the hefty prices later on.

When you are shopping the sales before you send your kids back to school, stock up on extra pencils, paper, and other supplies that tend to run out. Now is the time to accumulate the products your children might need throughout the year.