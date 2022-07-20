Alternative Lending Canva

It’s not uncommon to find yourself in a tough situation longing for financial assistance. Not everyone has the luxury or ability to borrow funds from family or friends. So what are you supposed to do when you need to borrow money? There are many different types of loans available – and many different loan features. Payday loans are one option for those who need emergency funds. Alternative payday loans are another – an option that may be able to provide you with fast funding, along with more flexibility and time for repayment.

What Is a Direct Payday Loan?

Direct payday loans, also called payday loans, are unsecured loans for relatively small amounts of money. An unsecured loan means you do not have to provide any collateral for payment. It’s very common for direct payday loans to have high interest rates and very short-term repayment plans. There may be significant penalties if you miss your repayment date.

When you choose a payday loan, you receive a cash advance for the days between paychecks. While obtaining a direct payday loan can be simple, it’s not always the best solution for emergency funding.

Pros and Cons of Payday Loans

Before you jump into applying for funding, let’s discuss some of the pros and cons of payday loans.

Pros of Payday Loans

Direct payday loans are known for their quick approval process and high acceptance rate. Same-day payday loans may be available in certain circumstances.

Cons of Payday Loans

One of the biggest drawbacks to direct payday loans is higher interest rates. While these loans may be easier to obtain, they are short-term and come with interest rates that are higher than your average loan.

Another disadvantage may be that you have to pay back the entire loan, with interest, on your next payday. If it’s a large enough loan, that could affect paying your regular expenses. This can lead to having to roll over your loan and extend the payments, which could lead to more fees and a longer repayment time. The fees and penalties associated with these types of loans can really add up. If payments are delayed or missed, borrowers may find themselves paying significantly more than expected.