Winds up to 97 mph cause Bay Area residents to lose power and trees to topple over.

Workers clear a road blocked by a fallen tree after a heavy winds strike down in the Bay Area, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Getty Images

Even as the rainfall subsided on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Bay Area was still being buffeted by strong winds, with several gusts surpassing 90 mph being documented.

According to PG&E, the Mount Umunhum gauge registered a wind gust of 97 mph, while a measurement at San Francisco International Airport indicated 74 mph. Additionally, Mines Road in the East Bay interior was hit by a 93 mph gust.

The National Weather Service recommended that Bay Area inhabitants avoid any non-essential journeys today. At 2:09 p.m., the agency tweeted, "Although the rainfall has mostly ceased, high winds are expected to be a significant worry this afternoon. Due to the saturated soil, falling trees and power interruptions are probable."

Cal Fire reported that traffic was obstructed on Skyline Boulevard at Main Street in Half Moon Bay due to a fallen eucalyptus tree. Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol stated that a tree had collapsed, resulting in the closure of State Route 9 between El Solyo Heights Drive and Brackney Road in Santa Cruz County.

Winds, starting at around 9 a.m, apart from tearing down trees, have been seen blocking roads, breaking windows, and bringing down power lines, shutting down power for a couple hours.

"The winds are significant. They are coming in with a punch. ... We've got the strong winds coming in, and they're mixing to the surface."- Cindy Palmer a forecaster with the National Weather Service

As of 11:30 a.m., more fallen trees were seen obstructing traffic on the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 in Millbrae and a section of El Camino Real in Burlingame. According to the utility company PG&E, over 155,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of 12:30 p.m.

This could be the worst winter that Bay Area residents have seen, reporting damages due to winds, and receiving flood warnings.

