Winds up to 97 mph cause Bay Area residents to lose power and trees to topple over.

Max Edjer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xnSs_0lJJFzoW00
Workers clear a road blocked by a fallen tree after a heavy winds strike down in the Bay Area, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023.Photo byGetty Images

Even as the rainfall subsided on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Bay Area was still being buffeted by strong winds, with several gusts surpassing 90 mph being documented.

According to PG&E, the Mount Umunhum gauge registered a wind gust of 97 mph, while a measurement at San Francisco International Airport indicated 74 mph. Additionally, Mines Road in the East Bay interior was hit by a 93 mph gust.

The National Weather Service recommended that Bay Area inhabitants avoid any non-essential journeys today. At 2:09 p.m., the agency tweeted, "Although the rainfall has mostly ceased, high winds are expected to be a significant worry this afternoon. Due to the saturated soil, falling trees and power interruptions are probable."

Cal Fire reported that traffic was obstructed on Skyline Boulevard at Main Street in Half Moon Bay due to a fallen eucalyptus tree. Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol stated that a tree had collapsed, resulting in the closure of State Route 9 between El Solyo Heights Drive and Brackney Road in Santa Cruz County.

Winds, starting at around 9 a.m, apart from tearing down trees, have been seen blocking roads, breaking windows, and bringing down power lines, shutting down power for a couple hours.

"The winds are significant. They are coming in with a punch. ... We've got the strong winds coming in, and they're mixing to the surface."- Cindy Palmer a forecaster with the National Weather Service

As of 11:30 a.m., more fallen trees were seen obstructing traffic on the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 in Millbrae and a section of El Camino Real in Burlingame. According to the utility company PG&E, over 155,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of 12:30 p.m.

This could be the worst winter that Bay Area residents have seen, reporting damages due to winds, and receiving flood warnings.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Winter# Wind# California# Saftey# Weather

Comments / 0

Published by

I search the internet for interesting stories and bring you full coverage.

California State
174 followers

More from Max Edjer

Lubbock, TX

Deadly Lubbock shooting suspect is arrested for connections to multiple shootings.

According to the Lubbock Sheriff's Office, an individual has been arrested in connection with multiple shootings that resulted in the injury of four individuals on Monday afternoon.

Read full story
4 comments

The second biggest bank run in history. Officials are trying to stop the domino effect from continuing further.

The Silicon Valley Bank deteriorated with extreme speed on Friday. Even with government officials stepping in to help this crisis, its downfall continues to affect other global financial markets. All investors are on edge about whether this will domino into a broader banking meltdown.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Norfolk Southern Railway company can afford to compensate homeowners in East Palestine after derailment.

It wouldn't necessarily be a challenging task for Norfolk Southern to compensate the homeowners and businesses. Attom, a property data provider, reports that there are approximately 2,600 residential properties in East Palestine, which has a population of about 5,000 individuals. The average value of a property in the area in January of this year, before the derailment occurred, was $146,000.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

US investigating Tesla's autopilot technology, and their steering wheels that can fall off.

U.S safety regulators are turning up the heat with Tesla, announcing that they will be launching investigations into steering wheels that come off of some of the SUV models, and a fatal car crash between a Tesla that was suspected to be using the autopilot technology, and a parked fire truck.

Read full story

Woman and Elephant; An uncommon love story.

The protagonist of this account is Buckley, while the elephant goes by the name Tarra. The two initially met at a tire store in California and embarked on a winding journey from being circus performers to residing in zoo enclosures, before finally finding refuge in a one-of-a-kind sanctuary. However, their relationship was now being tested.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Another round of the winter weather threatens to trap more Southern California residents.

After the San Bernardino county had been overwhelmed with snow storm after snow storm, many residents are getting ready to welcome another harsh round of snowfall. Many residents are still trapped from the last snowfall, and are worried that they will soon run out of supplies.

Read full story

Man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son.

A Southern Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, was sentenced to 2 life sentences after a jury convicted him of shooting his wife and son. On Thursday, the jury took less than three hours to deliberate and concluded that Mr. Murdaugh had committed the fatal shooting of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul on a rainy night in June 2021 at their family hunting estate, Moselle.

Read full story

Could this be the real life Fountain of Youth?

In the past, many individuals resorted to using diet pills, steroids, and plastic surgery to modify their physical appearance and well-being. However, there is now a growing acceptance towards a different approach, which involves self-administering peptides through injections at home.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

LGBTQ accepting christian school is forced to close its doors.

A school located in Kansas City, Missouri, is being compelled to shut down due to a disagreement regarding the interpretation of Christianity. Urban Christian Academy is a private, k-8 school with an enrollment of 100 students that is described as high-quality, Christian-centered, tuition free, learning center for low income students.

Read full story
10 comments
Wisconsin State

Over 100 children were illegally hired to work in dangerous conditions in Wisconsin

The U.S. Department of Labor has reported that a Wisconsin-based food safety sanitation services company has been fined $1.5 million for unlawfully employing over 100 minors, between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, in risky jobs such as overnight shifts at meat processing plants across eight states.

Read full story
18 comments

Racism is found at school, leading students to walk out of class, sue schools, and even take their own lives.

White peers are reportedly calling some Black students monkeys and telling them they smell bad, while racist slurs including the n-word have been found on school restroom walls. Some students have even been subject to racist tirades on social media.

Read full story
510 comments

Student attending a New Jersey High School gets charged after Bullied girl takes her own life.

This week, a new accusation was made against one of the four students who participated in the assault of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch in a New Jersey school hallway. Adriana tragically passed away by suicide a few days after the incident.

Read full story
4 comments

The impact of social media on our mental health; Will social media deteriorate society?

It would be a lie if we said that social media isn't important in our day-to-day lives. As much as we hate to admit it, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It is a way for us to see what is going on in the world, interact with friends, and even build communities. But we have to realize, that as we spend more and more time on our devices, it could and will negatively impact our mental health.

Read full story
1 comments

The origins of Covid-19; Where did it really come from?

According to a classified intelligence report recently given to the White House and important members of Congress, the U.S. Energy Department has determined that the Covid pandemic is most likely a result of a laboratory leak.

Read full story
Callisburg, TX

High School Custodian Becomes a Quarter Million Dollars Richer. Not in a Way You'd Typically Except

When you read the title, most people would expect to hear that the custodian won the lottery or stole it. However this story takes an unexpected twist when you find out he became a quarter million dollars richer.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California weather phenomenon; What is happening in California?

If you haven't yet heard, The National Weather Service’s (NWS) office in San Diego issued a blizzard warning for the first time in its history, and Los Angeles office did so for the first time since 1989. That was 3 decades ago. And that's not the end of it.

Read full story
82 comments

Today marks the 1st year of the Ukrainian war. Find out how Ukrainian civilians are living there today.

After enduring an entire year of war, Ukrainian civilians are found hard at work, trying to keep a sense of normalcy. Even in towns where Russian troops are less that a mile away, you can see children playing in parks, and mothers shopping for clothes. They do this all while being in risk of being attacked by Russian troops.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy