Deadly Lubbock shooting suspect is arrested for connections to multiple shootings.

Photo by Lubbock County Detention Center

According to the Lubbock Sheriff's Office, an individual has been arrested in connection with multiple shootings that resulted in the injury of four individuals on Monday afternoon.

Jamie Lee Pruett, aged 49, was apprehended by deputies and is currently facing several counts of aggravated assault with a lethal weapon against 4 victims. As per the Lubbock County Jail Roster, Pruett is in custody with a consolidated bail of $15 million.

At approximately 4:44 p.m., law enforcement officers received notification of gunfire in the vicinity of 110th and Ave. P, prompting a response. Court records indicate that upon reaching the property of 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva, officers discovered him with a facial gunshot wound. Veanueva was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he is currently in critical condition.

As authorities probed the initial report of gunshots, a subsequent shooting at 92nd and Ave P was reported just before 5 p.m. Responding officers discovered 41-year-old Florencio Rivera with a chest gunshot wound. Rivera was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he is presently in critical condition.

According to LSO, an additional person was shot in the shoulder at the identical site and subsequently transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. The individual was identified as Christian Rios, aged 32, who continues to be hospitalized in critical condition.

As deputies were present at the location, they received information regarding a third shooting incident involving a fourth victim at an Allsup's convenience store on Hwy. 84, which was linked to the previous occurrences. As per the Slaton Police, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Cody Payne, was shot in the arm and transported to a medical facility in Lubbock. Payne has since been discharged from the hospital.

Fortunately none of the victims involved in this shooting died, leaving all of in the hospital or home awaiting recovery.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.