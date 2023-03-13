The second biggest bank run in history. Officials are trying to stop the domino effect from continuing further.

Photo by Philip Pacheco

The Silicon Valley Bank deteriorated with extreme speed on Friday. Even with government officials stepping in to help this crisis, its downfall continues to affect other global financial markets. All investors are on edge about whether this will domino into a broader banking meltdown.

The root of this major collapse dates back many years. Several banks, including SVB, invested billions of dollars into US government bonds during the era of near-zero interest rates. The Federal Reserve increased interest rates incredibly to tame inflation. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall, so the jump in rates eroded the value of SVB’s bond portfolio.

When SVB publicly announced that it had sold a major amount of its securities securities at a loss and would sell $2.25 billion in new shares to protect its finances, thousands of customers were struck with fear and withdrew massive amounts of money.

The bank’s stock plummeted 60% Thursday and dragged other bank shares down with it. By Friday morning, trading stocks with SVB were frozen. California regulators stepped in, shutting down the bank and placing it in receivership under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which means liquidating the bank’s assets to pay back depositors and creditors.

There are already signs of stress at other banks, leading authorities in the US and Europe to watch them closely. US regulators have also said that they would guarantee all SVB customers deposits. This is so that more bank runs don't occur after this one.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

