Norfolk Southern Railway company can afford to compensate homeowners in East Palestine after derailment.

It wouldn't necessarily be a challenging task for Norfolk Southern to compensate the homeowners and businesses.

Attom, a property data provider, reports that there are approximately 2,600 residential properties in East Palestine, which has a population of about 5,000 individuals. The average value of a property in the area in January of this year, before the derailment occurred, was $146,000.

Taken together, the value of all residential real estate in the town adds up to about $380 million, including single family homes and multi-family properties.

Despite the low property values in East Palestine, Norfolk Southern's earnings are significantly higher. In 2022, the company reported a record operating income of $4.8 billion and a net income of $3.3 billion, which is a 9% increase from the previous year. Additionally, as of December 31, the company had $456 million in cash on hand.

According to Jim Warren, manager and co-owner of Kelly Warren and Associates Real Estate Solutions, located in Boardman about 15 miles away from East Palestine, most residents in East Palestine are not necessarily seeking a large payout. Rather, they simply want a secure and safe home to live in and to be compensated fairly for its value.

“The people around here don’t want a lot, we don’t chase the flashy items like other places in the world. We want to grow up, raise our kids, make a living, and have a nice place to live, that’s all we want.”-Jim Warren, manager and co-owner of Kelly Warren

This could be the happy ending that the people of East Palestine were hoping for. This can become reality if the Northfolk Southern decides to step up and do the right thing. What do you think?

